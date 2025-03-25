Shohei Ohtani's teammate Teoscar Hernández shares feelings about his last spring training rodeo before 2025 Opening Day

Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez and the rest of the LA Dodgers will face the LA Angels in the spring training finale on Tuesday. The Dodgers used the offseason and the subsequent spring training to prepare for the title defense.

Most of their core is intact, except for Mookie Betts, who is battling a stomach bug and may not be available for the Opening Day game at Dodger Stadium against the Detroit Tigers.

Ahead of the last spring training rodeo, Hernandez spoke with reporters on how they are treating the upcoming game.

"Just trying to treat it like it's the start of the season, just to get the focus back on, to get the work back on, the regime back on, and just trying to visualize everything that you're going to face throughout the year, like starting the pitchers and getting into the routine as the season starts," Hernandez said (via @SportsNetLA on X).

Hernandez hit 2-4 with a home run against the Angels on Monday. Meanwhile, Ohtani went hitless in his two plate appearances in the same game, which ended 5-4 in favor of the Angels.

Teoscar Hernandez addresses feeling jet lag after Tokyo Series

The MLB regular season has already kicked off with the Dodgers taking a 2-0 start, sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series scheduled on March 18 and 19.

The reigning home run derby champion contributed with an RBI in the first game, followed by a hitless outing in Game 2. However, his teammates like Shohei Ohtani, Tommy Edman and Kike Hernandez more than covered for the lack of output from the outfielder.

Ohtani scored twice in the first game and went deep in the second game to lead Dodgers to 6-3 victory.

During the same interview, Hernandez was asked about the recovery after touching down in America again.

"It's been great, it was only the first night when we got here, and that was the only night that I had trouble going to sleep, but after that, I try to stay up as much as I can and just back to normal," Hernandez said of the jet lag.

After hitting .272, a career-high 33 home runs and 99 RBIs in 154 games last season, the outfielder is once again healthy to go and provide for the Dodgers, who awarded him a three-year, $66 million contract this offseason.

Hernandez & Co. will be up against the Detroit Tigers in less than three days on March 27 at Dodger Stadium.

