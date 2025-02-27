Shohei Ohtani's teammate Teoscar Hernandez shares his thoughts on position switch for 2025

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is ready to reunite with Shohei Ohtani and spoke about moving back to his preferred position in right field.

The 32-year-old was a huge hit among LA fans in his first season with them last year and signed a three-year, $66 million contract ahead of the upcoming season. Having filled in at left field for the Dodgers last season, Teoscar Hernandez is expected to move back to right field and opened up about the move, telling MLB Network's Yonder Alonso:

"I feel more comfortable playing right field. Obviously, I played a little bit in the first half but for me, wherever they want me to play I'm going to go there. I'm going to work hard and do the best I can to help the team.

"Going back to right this year is going to be even better, I feel more comfortable. You know, this is about how you feel, where you're playing, where you're hitting in the lineup and for me, I think it's going to be better."

Teoscar Hernandez signed with the Houston Astros as an international free agent in 2011 before making his major league debut in 2016. He was traded to the Toronto Blye Jays in 2017 and had a short spell with the Seattle Mariners before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

Hernandez has proved to be one of the more reliable power hitters in the majors and was a core member of the Dodgers lineup. While he played left field for most of last season, Michael Conforto's signing this winter will see Hernandez return to right field in 2025.

Teoscar Hernandez explains why the Dodgers are an attractive destination for free agents

Even before Teoscar Hernandez entered free agency this winter, he made it clear that he wanted to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers and win more titles with them.

Having now signed a three-year, $66 million deal, he has opened up about why free agents love to sign for the Dodgers (via Foul Territory):

"Why do we play this game? We play this game to get money, and we play this game to win. It's not that hard to think the players that aren't going to go to a team that is not going to compete even if they get the money. Players are willing to take less money and go to a team that wins. And the Dodgers are doing that."

Just as they won the race to sign Shohei Ohtani ahead of 2024, the Dodgers have attracted several other free agents, like Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell, this year. As they continue to compete for the World Series every year, it's no surprise that players are eager to join their ranks to achieve success.

