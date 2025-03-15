Shohei Ohtani’s Tokyo Dome blast breaks the internet as MLB’s Japan opener stuns fans: "This is like watching Barry Bonds all over again"

The MLB Tokyo Series 2025 is currently underway, and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is already putting on a show. Ohtani and the Dodgers took on the Yomiuri Giants on Saturday, and the slugger had a big moment at the plate in the third inning.

Fans flocked to the Tokyo Dome to watch Ohtani play in Japan once again, and he gave them something to cheer about as he belted a home run in the third inning. On Saturday, MLB shared a video of the event on X.

"SHOHEI OHTANI HOMERS AT THE TOKYO DOME! #TOKYOSERIES," the post's caption read.

One fan was quick to point out that watching Ohtani play baseball in 2025 reminds him of another superstar who played in California.

Some were quick to point out how much they enjoy watching Ohtani and how easy he makes things look at the plate.

"Truly amazed at how easy he makes it look," one fan tweeted.

"Reached for it ... and still crushed the h*ll out of it," another fan tweeted.

Others had some interesting things to say about the game.

"Pretty soon, Japanese fans will have to go to LA to see their players," one fan tweeted.

"I’m sure this wasn’t staged or anything like that," another fan tweeted.

Shohei Ohtani opens up about goals for 2025 MLB season

Shohei Ohtani is already one of the most accomplished players in MLB, but he wants to be one of the best in league history. Ohtani sat down with Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated and discussed his goals heading into the 2025 season.

“Yes, you know, I think it’s always good to be early on your goals. So hopefully I can wrap up a second World Series this year," Ohtani said.

Ohtani won the 2024 MVP Award in the national league, and he will be back on the mound in 2025. The superstar discussed coming back to the mound, and his desire to stay healthy.

“But at the same time, I am coming back as a pitcher this year. So, for me, I just want to be able to pitch and be healthy for the whole season this year," Ohtani said.

It's still unclear when Ohtani will make his return to the mound, but the Dodgers are going to be extremely careful with him. When he does jump back into the starting rotation, he's going to give the Dodgers another huge advantage.

