Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka sends heartwarming message & gift bags to Dodgers wives ahead of their Japan trip

On Tuesday, LA Dodgers stars along with their plus-ones charted their flight to the capital of Shohei Ohtani's country, Tokyo, Japan, for the team's two-game series against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 and 19.

Before they boarded their flights, Ohtani’s wife, Mamiko Tanaka, made sure the players’ partners felt welcomed in the most heartfelt way.

Tanaka greeted the Dodgers’ wives and girlfriends with a gift package, which included Hello Kitty-themed plush items and cozy pajamas. Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes' wife Nicole Barnes shared the touching gesture on social media.

There was also a letter signed by Mamiko and their pet Decoy. It read:

"Dear Ladies, I wish I could be joining you on this incredible journey to Japan. While I won’t be there physically, my heart is definitely with you all. I hope you have an amazing time and immerse yourselves in all the culture, food, and experiences that make Japan so special.

"I’ve put together a little gift bag for you all, and I hope it brings a smile to your faces. Take lots of pictures, make unforgettable memories, and enjoy every minute of your adventure. Safe travels and have the best time ever! Warmly, Mamiko & Decoy."

Mamiko did not specify why she would not be joining the trip to Japan. But it should be noted that she is expecting the couple's first child after announcing in December that she was pregnant.

Like wife Mamiko Tanaka, Shohei Ohtani also looks forward to being good host

Dodgers stars are in for a treat with Shohei Ohtani along with his countrymen Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki set to host the players for an exclusive dinner this Sunday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed the same during his interview on Wednesday with MLB Network's Hot Stove.

"On local Sunday, Shohei, Yoshinobu, and Roki are hosting just the players, which is great," Roberts said. "It’s mandatory. So, all 31 guys will be there, and they're bringing in this crazy sushi chef for dinner. They're going to host it. So it’s awesome. The plus-ones will do their thing, and the coaches and organization will have their own event. But it’s going to be fun."

Not only Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka, but the entire Japan is looking forward to welcoming MLB teams to their hometown and making their experience memorable with their lively presence.

