Shohei Ohtani signs for Dodgers in a record-setting $700,000,000 deal after dramatic U-turn from Blue Jays switch

The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes are officially over as he signs a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two sides agreed on a 10-year, $700 million contract, making it the largest contract in MLB history.

The deal comes a day after the baseball world was sent into a frenzy with false reports stating Ohtani was signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. He will now play for a World Series contending team, something baseball fans have been waiting for.

The Dodgers offered Ohtani a deal that he could not refuse. He surpassed former teammate Mike Trout by $273.5 million and Mookie Betts' contract by $335 million.

Shohei Ohtani will slot in as the team's DH for the 2024 season while he recovers from an elbow procedure. However, he will return to the mound during the 2025 season. But to what extent is still unknown.

The Dodgers are now a much scarier team with the addition of Shohei Ohtani

The Dodgers core now includes Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. Without Ohtani, they were a World Series contender. Now, it is a whole different ballgame.

Last season, Ohtani finished the season with an AL-leading 44 home runs. He did this despite missing the last month of the season with an oblique injury, which is rather impressive. He ended the season taking home his second AL MVP Award. He became the first player to win two MVP Awards by a unanimous vote.

Free agency should really start to heat up now. Many teams who have learned that they have missed out on Ohtani will now be scrambling to secure the next best free agents on the board.

Baseball fans can now rest easy knowing where Ohtani is headed. Many fans are now rushing to get the two-way phenom's jersey in that famous blue.

