"Shohei Ohtani speaks much better English than he puts forth" - Dodgers manager sheds light on charming personality of Japanese superstar

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Friday said Shohei Ohtani speaks English much more fluently than he appears to in front of cameras. Roberts noted that while Ohtani has a reputation as a prankster in the clubhouse, he is an extremely competitive player on the field.

Roberts has managed the Dodgers since 2016, leading them to a World Series title last year, while Ohtani made history by becoming the first player to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season.

On Friday evening, Dave Roberts appeared on "The Mayor’s Office" podcast, where he discussed Ohtani with former All-Star first baseman Sean Casey.

"Under the hood, I didn't really know what to expect," Roberts said (9:29 mark onwards). "He's really smart. He speaks much better English than he puts forth. He's a practical joker, but obviously, an uber competitor."

Ohtani won his third MVP title last season, cementing his place among the greatest players of all time.

Dave Roberts discusses Shohei Ohtani's detail-orientedness

Dave Roberts is eager to see Shohei Ohtani return to the mound (Image Source: Getty)

During his appearance on "The Mayor’s Office," Dave Roberts marveled at the level of detail Ohtani brings to his training. He described the intensity of Ohtani’s work ethic during his historic 50-50 campaign and said he is eager to see the two-way superstar return to pitching this year.

"I knew how great he was. That was pretty easy. I just didn't appreciate how detail-oriented he was, with the tee having to be the exact height when he starts his work. The distance from the pitcher in the cage from the L-screen, the flips have to be the precise distance, the amount of swings he takes, how he takes care of his body, and how he prepares."

"He stole 50 bases last year working with Clayton McCullough and working on pitchers' tells and his jumps and leads," Roberts continued. "I'm fascinated to see how now he's a two-way player. Watching him pitch and be a top-of-the-rotation guy. Managing his rehab and still going out there expecting him to be one of the top pitchers and hitters in the game."

Shohei Ohtani won the National League MVP unanimously last season despite being unable to pitch. He is nearing the end of his recovery from elbow surgery, which he underwent toward the end of the 2023 season while playing for the LA Angels.

