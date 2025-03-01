Shohei Ohtani steals the spotlight in New Balance's star-studded new commercial ft. Coco Gauff, Cameron Brink & others

New Balance has set the stage for an electrifying 2025 with its latest star-packed campaign, featuring some of the biggest names in sports. Heading the commercial is none other than LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani who joins the likes of several sports stars from different areas.

Apart from Ohtani, New Balance has assembled an elite roster, including tennis phenom Coco Gauff, WNBA star Cameron Brink, football prodigy Bukayo Saka, rising Brazilian soccer talent Endrick and NBA standouts Tyrese Maxey and Kawhi Leonard.

The apparel and sneaker giant dropped the commercial on Friday through their social media channels. The brand has promoted the "We Got Now" ethos, celebrating new-age athletes who can inspire the next generation.

Ohtani kicks off the reel with a baseball bat in his hand, followed by Gauff bringing the energy of a Grand Slam champion. 2025 WNBA Draft's projected top pick Brink adds to the mix with her skillful gameplay alongside NBA stars such as Maxey and Leonard. Saka and Endrick represent the future of football through the commercial.

What's Shohei Ohtani's deal with New Balance? Explained

Before Shohei Ohtani signed a whopping $700 million deal with the LA Dodgers last offseason, New Balance was already aware of the amount of money the two-way star would generate for them.

That's why they signed him to an endorsement deal in January 2023. The brand has given Ohtani all the limelight with signature apparel and signed sneakerwear.

After signing the deal, Ohtani said:

"New Balance is a global brand that is known for having incredible product innovation but also for being an authentic brand who allows their athletes to be themselves. I am excited to join with them to change the game."

In March 2024, the apparel giant gave Ohtani his own logo, which they released to the public. It will be printed on all Ohtani-related offerings.

Moreover, the "We Got Now" campaign was started last year with Ohtani at the center of it. According to Sneaker News, New Balance gave a nod to Shohei Ohtani by launching the 574 Cleat, the only shoe the brand has created for playing baseball.

With the partnership already turning fruitful, Ohtani and his popularity will remain the brand's central attention to find their footing in the baseball world.

