Highly touted two-way phenom and a major target this offseason for financially sound ballclubs, Shohei Ohtani, is already projected to sign a contract worth over $500 million, but MLB analyst Jon Heyman reports that his valuation might go beyond the $600 million mark as the race to sign 'Shotime' heats up.

The latest developments took place during the GMs meeting in Nashville, TN.

"Bidding already is believed well past $500M, so are we looking at a $600M man?" - JonHeyman

If Ohtani's bid, which currently looks to include at least five teams, does reach $600 million, he will surpass the record $360 million free agent contract held by Aaron Judge, the standout player for the Yankees, by a factor of almost two-thirds.

The clubs vying for the two-time MVP are reportedly the Dodgers, Cubs, Blue Jays, Giants, and the defending Angels. These five teams might be regarded as the finalists for the worldwide sensation until further notice, despite suggestions that there may be a sixth mystery squad.

Though it's anticipated that Ohtani's elbow surgery will keep him from pitching in the upcoming season, he should be able to hit come opening day.

"Hearing that Shohei Ohtani would like a deal done sooner than later and that the 29-year-old already has multiple offers approaching $600 million over a decade or more period. A deal could be done at or more likely soon after the #WinterMeetings." - PhilliesBell

Shohei Ohtani would be worth a record salary even if he were never allowed to pitch again due to his value both on and off the pitch. For the majority of his MLB career, he has been an excellent hitter. In 2023, he had a career year with a slash line of.304/.412/.654, 44 home runs, and 20 stolen bases in 135 games.

Shohei Ohtani will exceed expectations by signing a mighty contract this offseason

Although there's no certainty a deal will be reached at the MLB Winter Meetings, which starts on Sunday, the strong early bids may indicate Shohei Ohtani will sign at some point soon.

Though it is a very weak market overall, and that may be the bigger problem, the Ohtani sweepstakes may be holding back the hitting market, as very few hitters have signed thus far (Jason Heyward's $9 million agreement with the Dodgers is an example).

Of all the baseball players, Ohtani has the most marketing value to offer his next team. The Japanese sensation made over five times more money in sponsorships during the 2023 season than the next player in line.

Any club that has him on staff will see an increase in ticket and merchandising sales as well as numerous domestic and international marketing opportunities. Ohtani is the unicorn of baseball; his deal will pay for itself, both on and off the pitch.

