Shohei Ohtani: Top 5 landing spots for Japanese phenom after Mike Trout injury

The run of bad luck continues for Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. After multiple injuries to the likes of Anthony Rendon and Gio Urshela, the team will now be without superstar Mike Trout for the next four to six weeks.

Currently, the Angels find themselves on the verge of a potential playoff spot for the first time since 2014. However, Trout's absence could change the team's fortune.

Now, if the Angels fall out of contention, GM Perry Minasian and the front office staff may need to re-evaluate their plans around Shohei Ohtani. The pending free agent is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, which could lead to Los Angeles trading away the two-way superstar at the deadline.

Here's a closer look at five landing spots for Ohtani if the team does indeed trade him this season.

#1 - The Los Angeles Dodgers seem like Shohei Ohtani's most likely trade destination

While most teams in the MLB would do anything possible to trade for the former AL MVP, the Los Angeles Dodgers may be the most likely destination for Ohtani. The Dodgers have already made their intentions known about pursuing the superstar if he hits the open market, however, the team could remove the risk of him signing elsewhere.

Matt Cratch @mattfatt15 Alden González @Alden_Gonzalez Mike Trout suffered a fracture of the hamate bone in his left hand last night, an injury that will keep him out for at least a handful of weeks. Quite the blow for the Angels, to say the least. Mike Trout suffered a fracture of the hamate bone in his left hand last night, an injury that will keep him out for at least a handful of weeks. Quite the blow for the Angels, to say the least. Season over may as well trade Ohtani to Dodgers twitter.com/alden_gonzalez… Season over may as well trade Ohtani to Dodgers twitter.com/alden_gonzalez…

"Season over may as well trade Ohtani to Dodgers" - @mattfatt15

The Dodgers have a bounty of young prospects such as Diego Cartaya and right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller that they could package together in order to land the Angels superstar.

#2 - The New York Yankees cannot be ruled out of the Ohtani sweepstakes

It would be surprising if the New York Yankees were not aggressive if Ohtani were to become available on the trade market. Similar to the Dodgers, the Yankees have been linked to the two-way star in free agency. However, with teams such as the Dodgers looming, it may be in their best interest to land him on the trade market.

#3 - The New York Mets could be players at the deadline

The New York Mets have been one of the most aggressive teams in recent seasons on both the trade and free-agent markets. With the team underperforming, the front office will likely continue its aggressive tendencies before the trade deadline.

"What would you do for Shohei Ohtani to be a Met in 2024? #LGM" - @genymets

As with every team, the New York Mets will likely pursue Shohei Ohtani if he is made available on the trade market. The Mets could offer the Angels a variety of prospects and veterans which could keep the team competitive, even without Shohei Ohtani.

#4 - The Toronto Blue Jays could be a dark-horse contender to land Ohtani

While the Dodgers and Yankees are the usual suspects when it comes to trade talks, the Toronto Blue Jays could be a dark-horse contender for the Japanese star. The Blue Jays could create a package of intriguing prospects and current MLB players who could pique the Angels' interest. From Alek Manoah to Bo Bichette, Toronto could have the pieces to acquire Shohei in a trade.

#5 - The San Diego Padres could also be a landing spot

Another aggressive team in the trade market, the San Diego Padres could be one of the most realistic landing spots for Shohei Ohtani. If the Japanese superstar does indeed want to stay on the west coast, the Padres could be a destination that could satisfy that desire.

SoCalChris23 @ChrisBarrettII #padres What if the collapse is intentional to get some with no trade clause to waive/be traded and bring in Ohtani🤔 and free up $$$. One can only hope 🤞🏼 #PadresTwitter What if the collapse is intentional to get some with no trade clause to waive/be traded and bring in Ohtani🤔 and free up $$$. One can only hope 🤞🏼 #PadresTwitter #padres

"What if the collapse is intentional to get some with no trade clause to waive/be traded and bring in Ohtani and free up $$$. One can only hope #PadresTwitter #padres" - @ChrisBarrettII

Like the teams mentioned above, the San Diego Padres could create an intriguing package for the star and would be willing to offer him a massive extension. Juan Soto to the Angels anyone?

