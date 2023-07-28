In a surprising turn of events, the Los Angeles Angels have reportedly opted to retain Shohei Ohtani and make an aggressive move in the trade market by acquiring Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.

Co-EIC for Barstool Sports and host of The Short Porch Podcast, Eric Hubbs, couldn't help but rip the decision:

"Insanely dumb, but hilarious to watch unfold."

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs Very dumb, but it's good for baseball and gonna add to the excitement in the second half

Initially, it seemed like Ohtani's departure was imminent, with rumors of a potential trade swirling around for weeks:

The Angels were expected to secure a substantial haul for the two-way superstar. However, in a late-night twist, the team announced that Ohtani was staying put, leaving fans and pundits perplexed.

Despite being four games back in the wild-card race, the Angels are taking a bold approach by going all-in with Giolito and Lopez.

But with tough competition from the Yankees and Red Sox, this move raises eyebrows. Only time will tell if this gamble will pay off, or if the Angels' decision will be remembered as a costly misstep.

Potential trade destinations for Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels are dealing with a barrage of trade rumors surrounding their dynamic two-way star as Shohei Ohtani approaches free agency this offseason.

The Angels must make a choice before the trade deadline on August 1. According to reports, any prospective trade for Ohtani would reportedly set a high asking price by requiring multiple top-100 prospects from interested teams.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Ohtani. Ohtani is at ease on the West Coast, and his aspirations are consistent with the Dodgers' track record of success. However, he might think about moving closer to the ballpark given the notorious LA traffic.

The fact that the Dodgers did not make many offseason acquisitions the year before feeds rumors that they might be holding out for a chance to sign Ohtani. The Dodgers, who have a reputation for pursuing elite talent with tenacity, appear to be the front-runners in this potentially game-changing deal.