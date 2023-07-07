As the MLB takes a brief pause for the All-Star weekend, the rumors surrounding Shohei Ohtani's future with the Los Angeles Angels picked up speed yet again.

The Angels find themselves in a tough spot after getting swept by the San Diego Padres over the week. Moreover, they lost slugger Mike Trout to a wrist injury while Ohtani and Anthony Rendon both picked up minor injuries.

One MLB analyst believes that the Angels' postseason hopes are over and that it is time for them to trade their two-way star.

Shohei Ohtani has been nothing short of superhuman for the Angels so far this season. The Japanese phenom has been the league's best hitter while also being among the top three pitchers in the MLB this season.

He has managed to single-handedly drag the Angels to postseason contention while the rest of his team has struggled to perform consistently. Now, their troubles have increased thanks to a number of injuries to some key players.

After an injury during the series opener against the Padres, Mike Trout has undergone wrist surgery which is expected to keep him out of action for the next two months.

Other players in the team have shown signs of lagging behind as they fail to support Ohtani in his heroics. The recent loss and dip in form has left many fans dejected and they seem to accept that the Angels will not make the postseason.

MLB analyst Ben Verlander believes that it is high time for the Angels to trade Ohtani as failure to qualify for the postseason with him would mean that he will most likely look for another team next year.

"I now believe you have to trade Shohei Ohtani," said Verlander. "You have to get something for him," he added.

sportsnaut.com/shohei-ohtani-… Could the #Angels actually deal Shohei Ohtani ahead of the #MLB trade deadline? While unlikely, the door is open to that possibility. Could the #Angels actually deal Shohei Ohtani ahead of the #MLB trade deadline? While unlikely, the door is open to that possibility. sportsnaut.com/shohei-ohtani-…

MLB analyst explains why the Angels must trade Shohei Ohtani ahead of the trade deadline

On Thursday's edition of the popular baseball podcast 'Flippin' Bats', host Ben Verlander explained why it is imperative for the Los Angeles Angels to trade Shohei Ohtani this season.

Verlander argued that since it seems highly unlikely that Ohtani will re-sign with the Angels at the end of the season, his trade to another team would put them in a position to land some top MLB talents for next year.

Thus, instead of losing him for nothing at the end of the season, especially if they don't make the postseason, it perhaps makes more sense to get what they can in exchange for him.

