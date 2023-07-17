Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: MLB Radio Host suggests Phillies should trade "whatever it takes" to land two-way phenom

Shohei Ohtani is expected to gain offers of up to $500,000 when his contract with the Los Angeles Angels expires at the end of the season. The first player to ever hit 100 RBIs or more, and strike out at least 100 batters, Ohtani is the current MLB leader in home runs, triples, and OPS.

Despite his evident dominance, Angels owner Arte Moreno has failed to lock down the Japanese stud to a long-term deal. This, coupled with the fact that the Angels have not even come close to the playoffs since Ohtani joined the team in 2018, could sent #17 packing.

Nobody knows the team that will ink Shohei Ohtani to a long-term deal, some have suggested that the Angels should trade him before the end of the year. That would, in theory, permit the Angels to retain some value for a contract that will be meaningless to them come October.

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani launches his 34th homer of the year.

Recently, Joe Giglio weighed in on the Ohtani sweepstakes on his 94 WIP Philadelphia Sports Radio Program. A committed Philadelphia Phillies fan, Giglio offered an opinion that acquiring the 29-year old two-way sensation is the only thing standing between his team and a World Series.

Giglio pointed to the fact that the Phillies are rife with prospects. He did acknowledge the fact that the team will need to give up a lot, but thinks that it is ultimately worth it. He said:

"I would trade whatever it takes, and I don't know exactly what it is going to take because we've never seen a player like this." - Joe Giglio

With a payroll of about $243 million, the Phillies have the fourth-most expensive team in baseball. The fat sum is underpined by some big-time offseason moves. Former Washington Nationals batting average leader Trea Turner was signed to a massive $300 million deal over 11 seasons. Additionally, stars like Aaron Nola, Bryson Stott, and Alec Bohm may all be looking for big extensions.

Philadelphia Phillies are likely at the bottom of Shohei Ohtani's list

Before he entered the MLB, Ohtani was reputed to only be interested in West Coast teams. While it is unclear if those preferences remain, little sets the Philadelphia Phillies apart from other candidates.

Whether or not the Los Angeles Angels decide to pull the trigger on Shohei Ohtani trade remains to be seen. Although Giglio might be dreaming it, do not expect to see him in a Phillies jersey anytime soon.

