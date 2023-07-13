Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was the American League's only player to make the squad after the first round of voting. A testament to the Japanese stud's dominance, his fellow All-Stars were just as much in awe of him as the fans.

Ohtani only had one at-bat, in which he walked, during the AL's exciting 3-2 loss to the National League. The NL's victory in Seattle on July 11 marked the first time since 2012 that the NL has won the Midsummer Classic.

While the game no longer determines home field advantage in the World Series, the spectacle still has large ramifications for the wider baseball world. Although Shohei Ohtani may not have stole the show at the All-Star Game, he certainly attracted some words of praise from some fellow players.

"Talking shop." - Red Sox

Before the game, Shohei Ohtani was seen chatting with Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen. A 2-time MLB saves leader, the 35-year old Curacoan is 2-4 with a 3.23 ERA, alongside 19 saves on the season.

Following the conclusion of All-Star festivities, Jansen lauded Ohtani, as both a player and a person. Speaking in reference to the expiration of the Ohtani's contract at the end of the season, Jansen stipulated that Ohtani could be a good fit on Boston. Jansen said, "I would love to have him as my teammate, I can tell you that right now," Jansen only faced one batter during the ASG, setting down D-Backs outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on three pitches.

"Shohei Ohtani confirmed coming to Boston to play alongside his inspiration, Kenley Jansen." - Jared Carrabis

With a record of 45-46, more and more space is creeping in between the Los Angeles Angels and a playoff spot. If the team cannot find a way to rally and at least make it to the postseason, then Ohtani is nearly certain to go. Whether or not the Red Sox will be the ultimate destination or not, is still anyone's guess.

Would Shohei Ohtani fit in Boston?

Ohtani's WBC teammate and countryman Masataka Yoshida has had a tremendously successful MLB debut in Boston after signing from Japan this offseason. A known personal friend of Shohei Ohtani, perhaps Yoshida, and now Jansen, are two friends that the 28-year old two-way sensation can rely upon.

When his one-year, $30 million contract with the Angels expires, he is expected to draw contract offers of up to $500 million. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers are considered to be the frontrunners, it is still very much an open market.

