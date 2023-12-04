Shohei Ohtani Update: Braves can't be 'overlooked' in pursuit of $500,000,000 two-way phenom, per MLB insider

Shohei Ohtani will have plenty of suitors this offseason. With the Winter Meetings ramping up, he could be on a different team by the end of the week. Several teams have been linked to the slugger and pitcher this year, but one flew under the radar. That's not the case anymore, as one MLB insider claims the Atlanta Braves can't be overlooked.

Shohei Ohtani could sign wherever he wants, but it will cost the team a lot. The expectation is that he could make $50 million AAV and $500 million total, and with all the talent the Braves have locked into long-term deals, they don't seem like a candidate to spend that.

Despite that, Jon Morosi of MLB Network believes they can't be forgotten about:

"One team that I think we have not been giving enough attention to in all of this is the Atlanta Braves... He has prioritized teams that have a chance to win sustainably... The Braves, I'm told, have had some conversation with Ohtani's camp."

The former Los Angeles Angels slugger has been linked to numerous teams this free agency cycle, with a true bidding war expected. The Braves weren't considered a part of that until now.

Braves real contenders for Shohei Ohtani

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 2021 and have only gotten better since. They are one of the few teams with recent success that's built to last. With stars like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson locked up for a long time, they're going to be good for that long.

Could the Braves sign Shohei Ohtani?

They'll have to contend with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and others, but the Braves have a few things that certainly make sense from Ohtani's perspective.

