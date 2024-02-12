Shohei Ohtani Update: Dodgers superstar says he will be ready for Opening Day following first batting practice

Los Angeles Dodgers fans cannot seem to shake their excitement over Shohei Ohtani. The two-time American League MVP's debut with the Dodgers is rapidly approaching, with the club's training camp underway. This has given fans their first glimpses of Ohtani in Dodgers blue and the results have gone as expected.

As if the Los Angeles Dodgers fans weren't excited enough, Shohei Ohtani put on a show during his first batting practice with his new club. The two-way superstar sent social media into a frenzy after footage of the superstar launching home run after home run started making the rounds.

"Shohei Ohtani drew more attention than your standard batting practice Monday, his first on the field since elbow surgery. 21 swings, 10 home runs, a 109 mph max exit velocity and an encouraging step for the Dodgers DH's status for Opening Day" - @FabianArdaya

The two-way sensation reportedly only took 21 swings during his first batting practice, with 10 of those swings resulting in home runs. There were many questions around Ohtani as he approached his first batting practice, with one of the main ones revolving around how he looked following the elbow surgery he underwent late last season.

“I felt like the swings were feeling really good, which is a really good sign. I think it’s trending toward me being ready for Opening Day,” Ohtani told reporters through his interpreter. This is an encouraging sign for both Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who invested a record $700,000,000 in the star this offseason.

Shohei Ohtani remains on track to serve as the Dodgers DH in 2024

With the regular season rapidly approaching, Ohtani appears ready to not only live up to his lucrative contract but push for his first World Series title. After his impressive batting practice, the two-way sensation appears on track to serve as the team's designated hitter this upcoming season.

Although there is still a chance that Ohtani could injure his elbow before the beginning of the 2024 season, the reigning AL MVP appears set to make his Dodgers debut on March 20th against the San Diego Padres.

While Ohtani looks healthy and ready to operate as the team's designated hitter in 2024, he is not expected to pitch at all for his team this upcoming season. Following his Tommy John Surgery, Ohtani is expected to require the entire season to recover and be ready to pitch.

