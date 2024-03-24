Shohei Ohtani Update: Embattled slugger will speak to reporters for first time since gambling controversy  

LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, who has been at the center of controversy for the past few days, will reportedly address the media on Monday. This will be the first time he will speak to reporters after his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara's gambling scandal came to light on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

The Dodgers fired Mizuhara following the gambling accusations against him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since then, a lot of things have been uncovered.

According to reports, two wired transactions of half a million dollars each were made from Ohtani's bank account in the fall, and the amount of total payments made from his account went up to $4.5 million.

At first, Ohtani's camp said that the Japanese star made this payment to help his close friend and interpreter Mizuhara, who had a lot of gambling debt. However, the camp later changed its statement, saying that the money was stolen from the MLB superstar's bank account without his knowledge.

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities,” Ohtani's lawyer said.

The sudden change of statements has raised eyebrows as many are questioning Ohtani's involvement. A criminal investigation by the IRS has already been started against Mizuhara, and MLB has also launched its investigation into the Shohei Ohtani-Ippei Mizuhara scandal.

Shohei Ohtani's former Angels teammate reflected on the Ippei Mizuhara betting scandal

Shohei Ohtani's former Angels teammate, Mickey Moniak, recently reflected on the Ippei Mizuhara betting scandal. Like the rest of the baseball world, the outfielder is also surprised by the scenario.

"I’m just shocked, and I’m as curious as anyone to see what comes out," Moniak said. "I have zero idea what’s going to transpire, or what has transpired over how many years. But great friends, great people. Ippei was as part of the team as anyone else."

"We just have to see what happens, I guess," Moniak said. “I mean, it’s legal in 38 states. So as long as he’s not betting on baseball ... I just hope it all works out.’’

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.