Shohei Ohtani vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Dodgers' $1.025 billion acquisitions set to face off in spring training BP

The two biggest free agent signings in MLB this season, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, are set to face off today in what figures to be an epic battle. While these two won't really get the chance to see each other in a live game (perhaps ever), they will do batting practice today.

The two contracts for Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto amount to about an astronomical $1.025 billion. The contracts last 10 and 12 years respectively, and over the course of them, some whole teams won't spend that much.

The Los Angeles Dodgers brought both of them in to the same team in almost unfathomable fashion, and they'll be pitted against one another today in batting practice. Since they're tied to the same team for about a decade, there will not be many of these matchups.

MLB reporter Bob Nightengale said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Shohei Ohtani is tentatively scheduled to face Yoshinobu Yamamoto today in batting practice in a $1.025 billion matchup. Ohtani is expected to play his first spring training game in next 10 days with Yamamoto making his Dodgers debut in about 5 days."

Perhaps one of the season's best pitcher/batter matchups will only occur in batting practice, but it's slated for today before the spring opener between LA and the San Diego Padres.

Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to match up

It's common knowledge now what Shohei Ohtani can do to a baseball. He can hit it as far and as hard as anyone. Facing him in any capacity is a daunting task no matter who it is.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Shohei Ohtani today

But thus far, Yoshinobu Yamamoto might be up for the task. In spring, he's looked excellent. Videos of his throwing sessions have gone viral thanks to his exceptional stuff and pinpoint accuracy. He's a special talent just like Ohtani.

The baseball world doesn't get to see them face off in any meaningful capacity like if Yamamoto had signed the deal the New York Yankees offered him, but this should be exciting enough.

