Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto & Roki Sasaki steal the spotlight as Japanese stars enjoy downtime at Dodgers clubhouse

Reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani is expected to make his debut on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers at some point during the 2025 season. The Dodgers had also added Yoshinobu Yamamoto at the start of the previous campaign before signing Roki Sasaki during this offseason to compile a trifecta of Japanese aces in their outrageously deep pitching staff.

Meanwhile, spring training camp has started for the Los Angeles Dodgers at Glendale in Phoenix, Arizona, as pitchers and catchers reported earlier this week. On Friday, Shohei Ohtani posted a picture of himself with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki on his Instagram story that was clicked while the three Japanese aces were relaxing together in the Dodgers spring training clubhouse.

Shohei Ohtani heads into the 2025 season as the No. 1 player according to MLB Network after a historic debut campaign for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although he was unable to pitch due to elbow surgery, the two-way superstar has pushed his offensive game to a whole new level after an unprecedented 50-50 season. Ohtani eventually finished the regular season with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases.

On the other hand, Yoshinobu Yamamoto posted an impressive debut campaign as well, even though he had a lengthy spell on the sidelines during the regular season. Nevertheless, Yamamoto more than proved his worth in the postseason, spearheading a ravaged Dodgers starting rotation to the World Series title after signing the largest-ever contract for a pitcher in MLB history.

Meanwhile, Roki Sasaki joined his compatriots Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto this winter as the Dodgers beat the rest of the league to sign the coveted international free agent. Sasaki is rated as the No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline for the upcoming season.

Shohei Ohtani offers updates on his health

Shohei Ohtani is preparing to return to the mound this year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani has been taking bullpen sessions at the Los Angeles Dodgers spring training camp in Arizona as he prepares for his comeback to the pitching mound. On the other hand, Ohtani had also injured his left shoulder during a stolen base attempt against the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Ohtani shared an update on his health with the media on Wednesday.

"Just a limited range of motion. I've gone through it with the elbow before, and with the shoulder, it's a little bit more complicated. I do believe that's the part that I have to be patient," Ohtani said.

"I do feel like there’s some discomfort that I still have to overcome. It’s not really debilitating ... but there’s a limited range of motion. I’ve gone through it with the elbow before, but with the shoulder, it’s a little more complicated. But I do feel confident that I’ll be able to make it when our season opens," he added.

As per Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, the Japanese superstar will not pitch during any spring training games.

