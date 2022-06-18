"Shohei, the umps are not your friends" - Shohei Ohtani hilariously mistakes foreign substance check for a handshake, MLB Twitter can't get over the awkward mistake

Los Angeles Angels superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani started last night's game against the Seattle Mariners. He went six innings, allowed zero earned runs, and threw six strikeouts. The Angels won the game by a score of 4-1 and improved their record to 30-35.

Between innings, an umpire came to check Ohtani for foreign substances, but Ohtani thought he wanted to shake hands.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Shohei thought the ump wanted to shake his hand Shohei thought the ump wanted to shake his hand https://t.co/sLQXKnprOS

This is a hilarious moment, and it is what makes Ohtani one of the most likeable players in all of baseball. Rob Friedman, aka the Pitching Ninja, told Ohtani that the umpires are not his friends.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Shohei, the umps are not your friends. Shohei, the umps are not your friends. 😂 https://t.co/8wqTuTYcWo

One fan asked, "Who wouldn't want to shake Ohtani's hand?"

Ohtani is one of the most popular players in baseball, and it would be awfully hard for someone to dislike him.

The moment between Ohtani and the umpire was awkward, but it only makes fans like him more and is what makes baseball the best.

Los Angeles Angels take first game over Mariners behind Shohei Ohtani on the mound

Shohei Ohtani pitches during last night's contest between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.

The Los Angeles Angels got a much-needed series opening win over the Seattle Mariners last night. Shohei Ohtani got the start and was brilliant. Here are some of his pitching highlights from last night in Seattle.

Shohei Ohtani is now 5-4 with a 3.28 ERA with 77 strikeouts. On the hitting side, Ohtani is batting .263 with 13 home runs, 37 RBIs, and seven stolen bases. It is safe to say that Ohtani is one of the most valuable players in the game, given how productive he is pitching and hitting.

What's on Tap?

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners continue their four-game series later tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 10:10 p.m. EDT. Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Angels. On the season, Lorenzen is 6-3 with a 3.45 ERA.

He goes up against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray, who has struggled this season after winning the American League Cy Young Award a season ago. On the year, Ray is just 5-6 with a 4.52 ERA.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far