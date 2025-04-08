"Short porch merchant" - Fans throw shade at Tyler Soderstrom tying Aaron Judge's home run tally at Sutter Health Park

Oakland Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom has made a remarkable start to the 2025 MLB season. The first baseman had his second multi-homer game on Monday against the San Diego Padres.

Tyler Soderstrom hit two home runs in the series opener against the Padres at Sutter Health Park. He now has the joint-most home runs this season, tied with New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

Despite his blistering start to the season, baseball fans didn't seem too enthused as his latest home runs came at Sutter Health Park, a minor league ballpark and A's temporary home in West Sacramento before their slated move to Las Vegas.

"Short porch merchant."

"Playing at Little League Park," mocked a fan.

"Rodney Dangerfield would crush it with A’s jokes," wrote another fan.

The A's will host 81 games at the ballpark this season and will spend three seasons in Sacramento before their move to Vegas in 2028. The Sutter Health Park has been the home of the minor league team Sacramento River Cats since 2000.

"Minor League Park. And they are losing."

"Where are they playing? They couldn’t play one more season at the Coliseum?" inquired a fan.

Oakland continue to struggle despite Tyler Soderstrom's record start

Tyler Soderstrom, drafted by Oakland in 2020, managed just 12 home runs in his last two seasons combined. Although he is already halfway to that tally, his team continues to struggle as his multi-homer game on Monday also resulted in a 5-4 loss.

It was the fourth successive home loss of the season for Oakland, which is 0-4 in its temporary home in West Sacramento. However, Soderstrom made history with his two-home run game on Monday.

A's beat writer, Martin Gallegos, shared an interesting stat from Monday's game, giving Soderstrom a place in the franchise's record books.

"Per our MLB Research team: Tyler Soderstrom is the third player in A’s history with two multi-homer games within the team’s first 11 games of a season. The other two: Reggie Jackson (1974) and Joe Hauser (1928)."

Oakland fell to 4-7 for the season with that loss and will be hoping to bounce back in the second game to not only avoid a series defeat against the Padres but also register their first win at home this season.

