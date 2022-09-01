"Should be good teams and not that garbage" "A f****ng joke that it’s not Dodgers and Padres" - MLB fans disappointed by teams selected for 2023 series in Mexico City

To the dismay of the fans, MLB announced today that the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will be playing a series in Mexico City in 2023. This is part of MLB's effort to grow the game on a global scale. As the league looks for ways to expand, taking the show on the road is never a bad idea.

The series will be played on April 29 and 30, hopefully allowing many fans in Mexico City to see some MLB action. The Padres and Giants are two of the better teams in the National League, but there is no way to guarantee the quality of the games.

Despite this effort, some fans are disappointed by the teams that are being sent.

The MLB themselves announced this 2023 series via Twitter, and did not quite get the reception they were likely expecting.

MLB



History will be made! For the first time MLB will play a regular season series in Mexico City. See you in April 2023. #MexicoSeries #YoAmoElBeis

Many fans are disappointed by the lack of the Los Angeles Dodgers in this series. The Dodgers have a huge global following, and are arguably the second biggest team in baseball, behind only the New York Yankees. Not sending them seems like a huged missed opportunity.

E



Not having the Dodgers play in Mexico City is a major fail by MLB

If the series does not live up to expectations, the league will be under fire for the teams they chose to send.

The elevation of Mexico City will certainly do its part to make the game exciting. With a higher elevation than Colorado, the ball should be able to fly in this game.

Lowering expectations could turn out to be a positive for this series, as any level of entertainment can be viewed as a success.

Hopefully, this will become an annual tradition, allowing fans in Mexico City to see a plethora of teams play in person.

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. will not be playing in this game, as he will still be serving his suspension for PED use.

Milo



Fernando Tatis Jr. will just miss this series due to his suspension by a couple games, if my math is correct.

Hopefully this game can outperform the expectations of the pessimistic fans.

Poor baseball fans in Mexico subjected to these two teams 🙄

Baseball has long been an international sport, and this could be the first of many games played around the world.

The MLB's trip to Mexico City is a positive sign for the global growth of the game

San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres

With large baseball fanbases in the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Japan; the MLB could be looking towards capitalizing on those fanbases. Fans who don't often get to see their teams play live and in-person are often the hungriest.

If this series in Mexico City is a success, it could become a template that the league uses around the world.

Edited by Gaelin Leif