"Should Judge call Scherzer daddy now?" "Sorry Yankees but the Mets are just the better New York team" - Fans bask in glory as Max Scherzer dominates Yankees lineup, crown Mets best NY team

Max Scherzer pitches in the first inning during game two of a doubleheader between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs
Sahir Bhojwani
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 28, 2022 09:59 PM IST

Max Scherzer was pumped as he struck out Aaron Judge to complete seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees. The New York Mets ace looked like his old self as he guided his team to a 3-2 win over their city rivals to complete a two-game series sweep.

The Subway Series felt different this year with both these teams leading their divisions and favorites to win the pennant. Wednesday night's lineup card was littered with All-Stars, World Series winners, and an MVP, with a three-time Cy Young Award winner on the mound.

Max Scherzer strikes out Aaron Judge for the third time tonight 🔥7 shutout innings for Mad Max(via @Mets)https://t.co/NWYavx0BwK

Max Scherzer has been has been outstanding since returning from injury on July 5. He has started five games and has allowed just five runs and two home runs in 32.1 innings.

Wow!! Should Judge call Scherzer daddy now?? #LGM

The much anticipated matchup between Max Scherzer and Aaron Judge is what the fans came to see. Scherzer, facing the season's home run leader and an MVP favorite, did not disappoint.

Max Scherzer to Aaron Judge tonight #LGM https://t.co/upL9mAcvFU

Over seven full innings, Judge was 0-4 against Scherzer. That included a swinging strikeout to end the seventh inning, which left two men on base.

If Aaron Judge only faced Max Scherzer, he'd be hitting .000 with a .000 OPS and 540 K's in a season. #LFGM

Scherzer's slider had Judge off balance all night and looking for answers.

Max Scherzer dominated a potent Yankees offense to lead the Mets to a 3-2 victory

Max Scherzer had a stellar night against the Yankees.
The Mets' starting pitcher threw fewer than 100 pitches to complete seven innings, allowing no runs and striking out six on the night. His ERA has now dropped to 2.09 on the season.

The Yankees and Mets seem to be heading in opposite directions. The Bronx Bombers have not looked the same since returning from the All-Star break and are now 4-6 in their last 10 games.

It's hard to call at the moment, but after this latest two-game sweep, the Mets appear to be the better baseball team. They are now 7-3 over the past 10 games and have some breathing room over the Atlanta Braves.

Not gonna lie, Max Scherzer and the whole Mets team made Aaron Judge look like a fool yesterday😂 Sorry Yankees but the Mets are just the better New York team.#MetsSweep #LGM #Mets

Even Yankees fans had to tip their caps to Scherzer's gem of an outing.

Death, Taxes, and Aaron Judge can't hit Max Scherzer's low and away slider.

The Yankees were left bemused to see their star outfielder completely dominated by supreme pitching. It's rare for Aaron Judge have such an off night.

Scherzer is elite but come on Judge what’s with the Gallo impression tonight? #RepBX
The New York Yankees hope to bounce back in their upcoming four-game series versus the Kansas City Royals. The recent addition of Andrew Benintendi from the Royals will add firepower to an offense that has been inconsistent of late.

Mets supporters are basking in glory today. The team is a favorite in the National League, and fans are hoping to see them in the World Series for the first time since 2015.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

