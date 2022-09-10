"Trout with a huge bomb, but of course the bullpen blows it" "Should really stop walking in runs" - Los Angeles Angels fans frustrated by total bullpen collapse in loss to Houston Astros

The Los Angeles Angels traveled to Houston to face off against the Astros in a three-game series at Minute Maid Park. The game went back and forth throughout, but ultimately the Astros came out on top, winning 4-3. The Astros' record is now 89-49.

The Los Angeles Angels, on the other hand, are now an abysmal 60-78. The team is 29 games behind Houston for first place in the AL West.

The Angels' bullpen has been the team's biggest weakness all season and tonight further proved this point.

Easy @easyelin



Phew ‍ @Angels Thanks Angels bullpen for blowing up the lead once again. I was scared that we were actually gonna secure the win.Phew @Angels Thanks Angels bullpen for blowing up the lead once again. I was scared that we were actually gonna secure the win. Phew 😮‍💨

The Angels bullpen allowed 2.1 innings of work. The bullpen gave away a lead of 2-0, and ultimately the ballgame.

This has fans wanting the Angels to release reliever Jose Marte, who allowed one earned run in one inning of work. Marte's has struggled as his ERA is now 6.00.

Mike Trout hit a two-run home run tonight, making it his fifth straight game hitting a home run. It was his 33rd home run of the season, but the Angels still lost. Even when Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout perform well, the team still finds a way to lose the game.

A huge reason as to why the Angels bullpen imploded was the amount of walks allowed. The bullpen allowed three walks in total. This is certainly not a winning recipe.

ꜰᴡꜱ @FletchWasSafe @Angels Hot take but the bullpen should really stop walking in runs @Angels Hot take but the bullpen should really stop walking in runs

og fletch stan ⚾️ @OnlyAngels22 yea Wantz is becoming my least favorite bullpen pitcher



every time he comes in, it's free runs. no outs & all it took was 2 batters to give them the lead. yea Wantz is becoming my least favorite bullpen pitcherevery time he comes in, it's free runs. no outs & all it took was 2 batters to give them the lead.

Overall, another frustrating loss in another frustrating season for Los Angeles Angels fans. The team will look to even up the series tomorrow afternoon with Shohei Ohtani on the mound.

Los Angeles Angels: What's on Tap?

Shohei Ohtani launches a home run during a Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels game earlier this week.

The Los Angeles Angels will face off against the Houston Astros for two more games at Minute Maid Park before traveling to Cleveland to face off against the Guardians.

Tomorrow's matchup against the Houston Astros is set to start at 7:15 PM EDT. Shohei Ohtani will start for the Angels tomorrow. The 2021 AL MVP enters play with a 11-8 record with a 2.58 ERA and 181 strikeouts.

He will be up against Astros starter Jose Urquidy. Urquidy enters with a 13-5 record with a 3.51 ERA and 117 strikeouts. The Angels will look to even up the series tomorrow behind their two-way superstar.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif