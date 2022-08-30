"Should start over JT" "Grow up if you still think realmuto is better than smith lol" - MLB Twitter divided as Dodgers' Will Smith commits to Team USA for the World Baseball Classic

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith is the latest addition to a star-studded team that will represent the USA at the World Baseball Classic (WBC). Smith joins fellow Dodger Mookie Betts and is the second catcher to commit to the tournament.

The tournament will be hosted jointly by the USA, Japan, and Taiwan and is scheduled to begin on March 8, 2023. This will be the fifth-ever WBC tournament. This is the first year the tournament has expanded to a 20-team format with five teams per group.

The United States lineup is stacked with talent, but it won't be easy to defend their 2017 title against stiff opposition like Japan and the Dominican Republic. The tournament was won twice by Japan (2006, 2009) and once by the Dominican Republic (2013). Venezuela and South Korea also have a boatload of MLB stars and should not be taken lightly.

Smith will need to play his best baseball to earn a spot on the prestigious Team USA starting lineup. His position will be challenged by J.T. Realmuto. The team has a plethora of talent, and USA fans are now debating which catcher should start.

Realmuto does hold seniority, but Smith has earned his spot and will challenge him for the starting position.

Realmuto holds the height and weight advantage over Smith. He also has five more years of experience in the big leagues.

Will Smith, however, has been thriving this year in Los Angeles and is one of the reasons the Dodgers hold the best record in the majors. Fans have come out in support of Smith to start after watching him put up big numbers over the last six months.

Will Smith and J.T. Realmuto will compete for Team USA's starting catcher at the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Will Smith in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

The Philadelphia Phillies and J.T. Realmuto have had a lukewarm start to the season. Since Bryce Harper's injury, the Phillies have been battling desperately to remain within reach of the Wild Card spot. That, however, should not discount Realmuto's experience and success over previous seasons.

J.T. Realmuto has a .217/.339/.456 slash line this year with a .795 OPS. He has contributed with 14 home runs and 66 RBIs over 110 games to help the Phillies to a 72-57 record. He is a three-time All-Star and one of the league's most established catchers.

In comparison, Will Smith has a .269/.354/.472 slash line with a .795 OPS. He has 19 home runs and 75 RBIs over 108 games.

The two catchers' stat lines have been very similar over the 2022 season. Team USA manager Mark DeRosa may have to make a last-minute gut decision with the catchers so evenly poised. Either way, the manager has the luxury of having two great options in March.

Fans online are pretty evenly split on who starts. There doesn't seem to be a clear winner here. Both players have their strengths and deserve their place in the lineup. Often in these cases, the tie goes in favor of seniority. Will Smith will have to continue improving to prove to DeRosa and the fans that he is worthy of a starting spot for USA.

