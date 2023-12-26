"Showing he's the Don of this city" "2 GOATS" - NFL QB Tommy DeVito's captivating tale with MLB's Aaron Judge earns applause from Yankees fans

Currently, it is harder to find a name that eclipses that of Aaron Judge's on the New York sports scene. However, humility remains a core tenet of the 6-foot-7 Yankees' outfielder's personality.

In a recent interview with Peter Schrager of FOX Sports, New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito revealed that Judge recently picked up his tab at a restaurant in New York City.

According to the 25-year-old rookie, DeVito was surprised that Aaron Judge even knew who he was, let alone paid for his dinner. DeVito, a native of New Jersey, continued to describe how being a Yankees fan made the experience extra special.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Tommy Devito was surprised to learn that Aaron Judge knew who he was when Judge tried to pay Devito’s dinner tab. “That was an awesome experience because I am a Yankees fan.”" - Talkin' Yanks

The video was met with mixed reactions from fans on social media. Undrafted, DeVito gained widespread popularity after winning his first four starts for the Giants. However, on December 25, DeVito went 9/16 in passing and went only 55 yards before being benched in his team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the tale about Aaron Judge, the game is still fresh in the minds of many fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tommy DeVito also gained attention for living with his parents in New Jersey during his first year playing in the NFL. DeVito, 6-foot-2, played college ball at both Syracuse and Illinois before signing with the New York Giants last April.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A past football player and big-time NFL fan, DeVito is not the first member of the team to interact with Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, the Yankees captain was seen engaged in a jersey swap with running back Saquon Barkley, DeVito's teammate on the Giants.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aaron Judge remains a shepherd for young athletes in New York

Similarly to what we saw with Judge's New York Yankees rookie teammate Anthony Volpe in the early 2023 season, Judge is merely offering a helping hand to a player who is just starting out.

Known as a patron of the Giants, Knicks, and Rangers, Judge is a ubiquitous presence on the New York sports scene. Although DeVito may be facing some of the first challenges of his young and budding NFL career, knowing that he has the support and backing of the top athlete in New York City must have a rather calming effect on him.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.