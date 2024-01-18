"Sick of him already" "Work on your own game" - Yankees fans react as Marcus Stroman gets spotted at the Knicks game

The bustling atmosphere of Madison Square Garden during the Knicks’ 109-94 victory over the Houston Rockets took an unexpected turn when the New York Yankees’ newly acquired pitcher, Marcus Stroman, was spotted in the stands. While the Knicks secured a decisive win, it seems Yankees fans were less thrilled about Stroman’s choice of entertainment for the evening.

Surprisingly, there were lots of negative reactions from Yankees fans as Marcus Stroman enjoyed the basketball action. The sentiment seemed to be a mix of surprise and disappointment that the pitcher was not solely focused on preparing for the upcoming baseball season. Not all reactions were bad; some fans seem happy that their new pitcher also seems to be a Knicks fan.

The New York Knicks game marked Stroman’s public appearance in New York since signing a two-year, $37 million deal with the New York Yankees earlier in the offseason. As fans continue to form opinions on the newest addition to the Yankees roster, the reactions to Stroman’s presence at the basketball game showcased the intensity of New York sports fandom.

Marcus Stroman was present for the Knicks’ midseason victory

The Knicks celebrated a victory on coach Tom Thibodeau’s 66th birthday, with Julius Randle leading the charge with 31 points and Jalen Brunson contributing 30 in his return from a two-game absence. The Knicks reached the halfway point of their schedule at 24-17, adding to the positive energy at Madison Square Garden.

Despite the success on the basketball court, the focus shifted momentarily to Stroman and the mixed reactions from the Yankees faithful. As the offseason progresses, and baseball takes center stage. Stroman will have ample opportunities to win over the fans with his on-field performances.

For now, Yankees supporters are making their voices heard, expressing their opinions on the pitcher’s extracurricular activities, even if it involves cheering on the city’s basketball team.

