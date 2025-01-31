"Sick, so f*cking sick"; "Reds being gun shy is pi**ng me off" - Cincinnati Reds fans react to backing off from Luis Robert Jr. deal

The Cincinnati Reds had a campaign to forget in 2024 as they finished the regular season with a 77-85 record. As the offseason came around, there was a significant need for the front office to ensure the team strengthened the roster heading into the 2025 campaign.

When news emerged that the Reds were reportedly in contact with center fielder Luis Robert Jr., it appeared things were heading in the right direction. However, it has since been reported that negotiations have allegedly broken down between the two parties as the Reds' top brass feels that the cost associated with bringing the All-Star in is too much.

Soon after, the Reds announced the acquisition of Austin Hays in his stead.

"Reds tried trading for Luis Robert Jr. but could not get comfortable with the cost per @Ken_Rosenthal and @WillSammon. Cincinnati then signed Austin Hays" the post on X (formerly Twitter) was captioned

Several annoyed Cincinnati Reds fans took to X (formerly Twitter), to vent their frustrations.

"sick, sooo f*cking sick @Reds," a fan wrote

"Reds being gun shy is pissing me off. Does no one want to compete with LA?" another fan posted.

"L reds," another fan commented.

"we are poverty, gotta be able to pull the trigger on this," another fan shared.

"CHEAPSKATE F*CKS PAY THE PRICE," another fan replied.

"Went shopping for a new corvette and came home with a used Buick," another fan remarked.

Cincinnati Reds make a significant improvement at second base with the addition of Gavin Lux

Though the acquisition of Luis Robert Jr. may not end up materializing, much to the frustration of many Cincinnati Reds fans, the organization has already made an improvement by bringing in second baseman Gavin Lux earlier in January.

Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the New York Yankees 6-3 and win Game 1 of a World Series baseball game. - Source: Getty

In the 2024 season, Lux batted .251 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs. The 27-year-old also has experience of getting the job done in high-pressure games, having the World Series twice with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With a young squad boasting plenty of up-and-coming talent such as the explosive Elly De La Cruz, someone with the kind of big-game experience that Gavin Lux has is certainly a welcome addition.

Lux has already talked about how excited he is to start his new chapter with the Cincinnati Reds, and fans will hope that their new second baseman can inspire their team to secure postseason qualification for the first time since 2020.

