"Sign this man!" - MLB fans advocate for Trevor Bauer's return to the big leagues after dominant outing vs. Dodgers minor leaguers

Trevor Bauer recently showcased his skills in an exhibition game, once again coming into the limelight but for a positive reason this time.

Bauer, who was pitching for Asian Breeze - a pay-to-play travel team - registered three scoreless innings against a bunch of Los Angeles Dodgers minor league prospects.

Fans cheered him on wearing “Bring Bauer Back” T-shirts as he struck out four players out of the 12 he faced. It marked his first game against hitters in the United States in almost three years after a lengthy suspension for violating the MLB's policies regarding domestic violence and sexual assault.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a clip shared on X, MLB fans have come out in support of Bauer and expressed their disappointment in the lack of interest in him from major league teams. Many Bauer fans tagged several teams, asking them to sign the former Cy Young winner.

One fan, tagging the Toronto Blue Jays account, said:

“Sign this man!!!!”

Expand Tweet

Another tagged the Atlanta Braves:

“Come on Braves!!! Give this man a chance!!”

Expand Tweet

Expressing their disappointment, another fan said:

“It’s ridiculous that nobody signed him. He absolutely could/would change an entire staff with his addition. Don’t care what anyone says he clearly is a top line starter still.”

Expand Tweet

Another added:

“Not that he would come up to Canada, but I would actually go to more games if he was on Toronto’s pitching rotation.”

Expand Tweet

Several others tagged their favorite teams in hopes of seeing their ballclub make a move for Bauer:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Trevor Bauer continues to maintain his innocence in sexual assault allegations

Despite signing a three-year contract worth $102 million with the Dodgers in Feb. 2021, Trevor Bauer didn't pitch after June that year.

It happened after a San Diego woman accused him of sexually assaulting her and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. Throughout the ordeal, Bauer continued to maintain his innocence, though.

Three other women accused Bauer in similar cases, but he denied any wrongdoing. The Los Angeles Dodgers apparently released Bauer without full knowledge of the allegations against him, seemingly relying on publicly available information.

The details regarding the MLB’s investigation and arbitration process continue to remain undisclosed to the public. Last year, Trevor Bauer and his accuser settled in court, following which, all charges against him made by the woman were dropped.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.