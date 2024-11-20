"Since Manny Machado joined, Fernando Tatis Jr. burst onto scene" - Padres analyst blames bias for Jackson Merrill, AJ Preller, Mike Shildt snub

The San Diego Padres turned around their season in 2024 after missing the postseason last year. They gave eventual World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers a run for their money, winning two of the first three games in their NLDS showdown, but the men in blue won Games 4 and 5 to eliminate the Padres.

Nonetheless, it was still a season to remember but one that won't see them getting any awards, and that's because of bias, as per Padres analyst Ben Higgins.

With the MLB giving out season awards this week, the Padres were in contention in three categories: NL Rookie of the Year, NL Manager of the Year and MLB Executive of the Year Award. However, they fell short in all of them.

Rookie Jackson Merill lost to Paul Skenes; manager Mike Shildt lost to Pat Murphy, while GM AJ Preller lost to Matt Arnold.

"Honestly, it does feel like there is — I don’t know if it’s a conscious anti-Padres bias around the league — but it may be subconscious. Something about the San Diego Padres just seems to rub people the wrong way," Higgins said (00:15 onwards).

"Since Manny Machado joined the Padres since Fernando Tatis Jr burst onto the scene, the San Diego Padres rub a lot of people in baseball the wrong way."

Padres' Jackson Merrill, AJ Preller and Mike Shildt coming off great seasons

Jackson Merrill fell out of favor during the NL Rookie of the Year voting, receiving seven of 30 possible first-place votes. He had played 156 games, batting .292 along with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs.

Merrill was the most clutch player in all of baseball during the second half. But he fell short to Paul Skenes, whose sub-2 ERA and 150+ strikeouts made him the first rookie pitcher since integration to record such numbers.

AJ Preller, general manager of the Padres, was aggressive in the trade market while keeping his assets close to his hearts. Even in the Juan Soto trade, he acquired Michael King from the Yankees who went on to pitch at an elite level.

All that while, he was competing against the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers in a highly competitive NL West division, where, apart from the Colorado Rockies, all seemed like postseason contenders.

Meanwhile, Mike Shildt, in his first year as Padres manager, finished second to Milwaukee's Pat Murphy for the National League Manager of the Year Award. After leading the club to NLDS Game 5 against heavyweight Dodgers, he got his due, signing an extension that will see him stay as the Padres manager until 2027.

