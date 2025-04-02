  • home icon
  • "Skinny Mookie Betts is better than Juan Soto and Aaron Judge" - Fans react to Dodger superstar's homer against Braves after HBP

"Skinny Mookie Betts is better than Juan Soto and Aaron Judge" - Fans react to Dodger superstar's homer against Braves after HBP

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Apr 02, 2025 04:48 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts continued his red-hot form against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, hitting his third go-ahead home run of the season to give his team a 2-1 lead.

The reigning World Series winners were trailing 1-0 to the Braves after the fifth inning. However, Betts took the matter into his own hands, getting hold of reigning NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale for a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Dodgers added another run with Will Smith's RBI single following Betts' third home run of the season.

Fans reacted to the Dodgers star's strong start to the season despite shedding almost 20 pounds due to illness that caused him to miss the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs.

"Skinny Mookie is better than Soto and Judge," alleged a fan.
"80 lbs still whopping a**," wrote another fan referencing Betts' drastic weight loss due to illness.
"Skinny Mookie has powers," a fan wrote.

Several fans mocked the Braves for their abysmal record this season.

"Braves fans in shambles," mocked a fan.
"BRAVES LMAOOOOOOOO."

The Dodgers won 3-1 on the night, handing the Braves their second loss of the series and the sixth consecutive loss of the season, while the defending champions remain unbeaten.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
