Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker expressed delight with his players as they came from behind to win 4-3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates in dramatic fashion. The Pirates had a 3-0 lead for the majority of the game before Marlins came back in the eighth inning and secured the win in the ninth. The victory ensured that the Marlins continue their bid for a postseason spot and left Schumaker proud of everything they've achieved this season.

Skip Schumaker is a former MLB player who spent the majority of his playing years with the St. Louis Cardinals. He also won a World Series title with them before going on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds. He started his coaching career soon after retiring as a player, and was appointed the manager of the Marlins ahed of the 2023 season.

It has been a memorable first season as manager of the Marlins for Schumaker. The team has been consistently good over the course of the year and have plenty to be proud. Now, they are on the verge of securing their first postseason spot in a non-shortened season since 2003. After the win on Friday, the manager expressed his happiness and applauded his team's performance and spirit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've been proud of them all year. They've done this all year long."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How Skip Schumaker's team turned around the game vs Pirates

The Miami Marlins completed a dramatic turnaround against the Pittsburgh Pirates to keep the MLB postseason hopes on track. A two-run double from Josh Bell along with Jake Burger's single and Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s sac-fly turned the game around in the eighth inning. They then ended the game in the ninth with an impressive defensive play, completing the comeback in style.

Skip Schumaker spoke to the media after the game and expressed his happiness with the team and the result. He singled out the players' trust in each other as one of the major factors that has kept them going in tough times. As they stay on track for a postseason appearance, the Marlins are no doubt promising contenders this year.