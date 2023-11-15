Skip Schumaker’s remarkable debut season as the Miami Marlin’s manager has been crowned with the prestigious title of 2023 National League Manager of the Year. At 43, Schumaker becomes the fourth Marlins skipper to earn this honor, showcasing his ability to lead the team to success in his inaugural full season at the helm.

Expand Tweet

"I just believe that the staff around me created this culture [...] I just feel like all of these guys deserve this award.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview following the announcement, Schumaker expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to manage the Marlins. He attributed the team’s success to the collaborative effort of the coaching staff and the exceptional performance of the players. The Marlins, under Schumaker’s guidance, achieved an 84-78 record and secured the second National League Wild Card seed, marking their fourth postseason appearance and first in a full season since 2003.

Schumaker also credited his success and most of his baseball knowledge on his mentor Tony LaRussa. LaRussa drafted Schumaker to the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2001 and he played Major League Baseball for the team for seven years.

"Everything that I know I’ve learned from someboday, and the majority of that would be Tony LaRussa [...] I got to learn what a winning sustainable culture looks like [...] Tony was hard and nothing was easy."

Skip Schumaker believes that the Marlins have shifted towards a winning culture.

Schumaker emphasized the establishment of a new standard in the Marlins’ clubhouse, a culture that he believes played a pivotal role in the team’s success. Now, as the newly crowned Manager of the Year, Schumaker is focused on maintaining and protecting this standard in the upcoming season.

"When I walk into the clubhouse next year, I don’t [want] anything different because they know what to expect now." - Schumaker stated.

The manager is keen on ensuring a consistent and positive atmosphere within the team, emphasizing the importance of the players understanding the expectations set by the newfound standard.

Skip Schumaker believes the team will return to their momentum in 2024.

The Marlins’ achievements in 2023 include setting a franchise record for wins before the All-Star break and finishing with the fourth-most wins in the team’s 31-year history. Despite the Wild Card Series loss to Philadelphia, the Marlins’ performance under Schumaker’s leadership has undoubtedly marked a significant milestone for the franchise.

As Skip Schumaker reflects on this remarkable accomplishment, Marlins fans can anticipate a continued commitment to excellence and a strong drive to return to the postseason, fueled by the taste of success experienced in 2023.