"So glad that clown lost", "Freddie Freeman? More like Freddie’s a fraud, man" - MLB Twitter roasts Dodgers star Freddie Freeman when his new team is eliminated from the playoffs just 4 hours after the Braves

Freddie Freeman was the face of the Atlanta Braves before leaving for the Los Angeles Dodgers after 12 long years with the team. The Dodgers had much higher expectations than the Braves going into this postseason, but found themselves with a nearly identical result. This is not the amount of success that Freeman was expecting, having been one of the top teams in the regular season.
The Braves and Dodgers were both upset in the divisional round of the postseason. Losing to the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres, respectfully. This is not an outcome that either fan base is satisfied with, but it does give Atlanta Braves fans something to gloat about. Even with Freddie Freeman's defection, the teams are nearly equal.
Braves fans love and in many ways revere Freeman, but they are still happy to see him eliminated. Had he gone on to win a championship, the questions of what could have been would have been raining down. Now, they are all in the same boat.
Freeman played well in his first season outside of Atlanta and was named to the All-Star team. The Dodgers have had unparalleled success this season, winning an MLB-leading 111 games. In the postseason, however, they could not win a single series, making the year a failure in the eyes of many.
Freddie Freeman's exit from the Braves was felt throughout the fan base, and now a season later, there are still regrets. When a player who was at one point the face of the franchise leaves the team, there will always be second-guessing. Seeing as the playoff results were nearly identical, it is hard not to think about how different things could have been.
Freddie Freeman made his new home in Los Angeles, but his ties with the Atlanta Braves will never be severed.
The Los Angeles Dodgers hoped Freddie Freeman's playoff experience would be invaluable in October
The Dodgers were the best team in baseball for almost the entirety of the 2022 season. A first-round loss in the playoffs is exactly the disappointment they hoped Freeman would help them avoid. Instead, it is another year of regular-season dominance and postseason disappointment.
With multiple big-name free agents, the Dodgers could look very different in 2023. Freeman still has great years ahead of him, and will need to be a leader for the talented Dodgers team next season.