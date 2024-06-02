"So much aura" - Olivia Dunne gushes over boyfriend Paul Skenes spreading smiles during field practice

Olivia Dunne, a social media sensation and LSU gymnast, showered her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, with love as he shone during a practice session.

Dunne, who is known for her modelling and athletic skills, has been vocal about her admiration for Skene’s talent and positive attitude.

On Sunday, Skenes posted a picture on Instagram of practicing on the field. His girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, commented on the picture, showcasing her pride in him.

“So much aura”

@livvydunne/Instagram

Amidst Dunne’s constant support, Skenes has been performing well in his debut season.

In his fourth appearance on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, Skenes produced an incredible performance. He got six of nine strikeouts with his “Splinker” pitching style. The Pittsburgh Pirates eventually beat the Tigers 10-2. General manager of the Pirates, Derek Shelter, lavished praie on Skenes.

“And we’ve got a really cool name for it. The way he holds it I think is different, and I think that’s why it’s got a really cool name.” said Shelton in a post-game interview. (as per MLB.com)

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne is also living her best life. On May 17, she achieved her dream of being an SI model, having won the NCAA championship in April.

She has become an internet celebrity over time and has over seven million followers on both Instagram and TikTok. She's also one of the highest-paid athletes in the nation.

Paul Skenes has an ERA of 2.45 in four appearances and has struck out 30 players until now. With such consistency, he's proving to be the elite player many had speculated.

Olivia Dunne is the first college student to sign an NIL deal

Olivia Dunne, the LSU gymnast, has set a record in the NIL world. She became the first college athlete to sign an agreement with the social media monetization platform Passes.

“By offering exclusive content and experiences, I can turn my passion for gymnastics as a college athlete and content creation into a sustainable career path, and build deeper connections with my fans and supporters."

"I love how Passes is so user-friendly too. It’s intuitive and easy to navigate, making it simple for creators to set up their accounts, create content, and engage with their audience without any technical barriers.” said Dunne (as per Sportsmedia.com)

This innovative partnership allows Dunne to offer exclusive content and experiences to her fans through a subscription model, expanding her earning potential and paving the way for other athletes to explore similar opportunities.

