"So much for all the hype during the trade deadline" "Can we help Manny out a little more next time?" - San Diego Padres fans embarrassed by team's loss to bitter rivals, Los Angeles Dodgers

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers (and their respective fanbase) continue with their back-and-forth this season. The Dodgers overcame the Friars in tonight's 8-4 game after the former lost in the opening game of the series yesterday.

Manny Machado scored half of the runs batted in by the San Diego Padres through his two solo blasts. That wasn't enough, however, as Freddie Freeman lit up San Diego by going 4-for-5 that included a two-run blast and a double. The All-Star first baseman ended the game with four RBIs.

Trea Turner added to the Dodgers' scoring chart with his three-RBI night that included a triple and a double.

The San Diego Padres fans were of course incensed and intense as the team could not replicate the same result as yesterday's. Blake Snell gave up five runs in four innings of work as his record fell to 6-9.

Sean Manaena made a surprise appearance in relief to preserve the game in the eighth and stop the bleeding for the Padres. It was the lefty's first relief appearance in 26 games this season.

Manny Machado tried his dire best to lift the team but to no avail. The All-Star slugger hit is 27th and 28th home runs of the 2022 season but the Padres still could not produce the firepower to support him.

San Diego Padres look to halt the Dodgers' momentum

With the magic number down to four, the San Diego Padres will seek to avenge their loss and take the series against the Dodgers tomorrow. Los Angeles is just four games away from taking the NL West but the Padres will surely be defiant in their quest to stop them.

For the Dodgers, they've opened a 19-game lead in the division on the back of brilliant pitching and Julio Urias' brilliant seven-inning game with just two runs surrendered. The Blue Crew will be tested in tomorrow's game as the clinical Joe Musgrove takes the bump against Andrew Heaney.

Heaney has a 9-6 record through 25 starts with a 3.16 ERA. The Padres will look to capitalize with their ace on the mound before they travel to Seattle to face the Mariners.

