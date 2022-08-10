Create
Notifications

“So now we have two Bradley Zimmers?” “Wow I thought that was a prank” - Toronto Blue Jays fans not impressed with recent free agent signing of former ALCS MVP Jackie Bradley Jr.

Jackie Bradley Jr. just signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Jackie Bradley Jr. just signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Bryce Grafton
Bryce Grafton
ANALYST
Modified Aug 10, 2022 01:44 AM IST

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced a roster change this afternoon. The team signed veteran free agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a contract for the rest of the 2022 season. Bradley Jr. most recently played for the Boston Red Sox, batting .210 with three home runs and 29 RBIs in 91 games played this year.

The move comes after Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer went on the 10-day IL with an elbow injury.

Per source, #BlueJays are signing Jackie Bradley Jr.@ChrisCotillo & @ZekeTelemaco on this
"Per source, #BlueJays are signing Jackie Bradley Jr. @ChrisCotillo & @ZekeTelemaco on this" - Ben Nicholson-Smith

The signing gives the Toronto Blue Jays more outfield depth to cover Springer's absence. While Bradley Jr. may not give the offensive production fans would like, he does play outstanding defense as an outfielder.

Many fans across Twitter reacted to the breaking news. One fan asked if the signing was just another type of Bradley Zimmer in the outfield. Like Zimmer, Bradley Jr. has not had the greatest season at the plate.

@bnicholsonsmith @Sportsnet @ChrisCotillo @ZekeTelemaco So now we have two Bradley Zimmers??

Other fans felt that this signing was a prank and did not happen.

@bnicholsonsmith @ChrisCotillo @ZekeTelemaco Wow I thought that was a prank

Some fans are indifferent on the move as he may be a slight upgrade over Zimmer in the outfield.

@bnicholsonsmith @ChrisCotillo @ZekeTelemaco I guess he’s a slight upgrade over Zimmer, but why was this necessary, seems like a lateral move.

Other fans are okay with the move as he is a left-handed bat with proven big league experience. Giving Bradley Jr. the benefit of the doubt, Twitter user Johnny said, "Who knows he just might turn it around and contribute to the team."

@bnicholsonsmith @ChrisCotillo @ZekeTelemaco I’m ok with that. At least he bats left and a better hitter then Zimmer. It doesn’t hurt to add another bat. Who knows he just might turn it around and contribute to the team. 🙏.

The Toronto Blue Jays pitching staff has been one of the main concerns this season, and fans are hoping to address this weakness before the playoffs.

@bnicholsonsmith @ChrisCotillo @ZekeTelemaco Can he pitch ?? Asking for Kikuchi??

Some fans would rather sign a player that can hit better than Bradley Jr. There really aren't any better options in the free agent market, and Bradley has shown himself to be more than capable offensively over the years.

@bnicholsonsmith @ChrisCotillo @ZekeTelemaco Rather get a guy that can actually hit a baseball.

This may be worth taking the chance. Jackie Bradley Jr. has proven himself an above-average outfielder. While he may have struggled these past couple of seasons, his glove alone is valuable.

@bnicholsonsmith @ChrisCotillo @ZekeTelemaco absolutely. Good. Great defender. worth a chance that his left handed bat returns.

This is a good insurance piece to have due to durablility issues with George Springer.

Also Read Story Continues below
@bnicholsonsmith @ChrisCotillo @ZekeTelemaco Springer insurance. Goodbye zimmer

Overall, it's a nice pickup for the Toronto Blue Jays as they get a veteran outfielder who plays a great defensive center field. If he can produce with his bat, it will only be an added bonus.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...