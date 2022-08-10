“So now we have two Bradley Zimmers?” “Wow I thought that was a prank” - Toronto Blue Jays fans not impressed with recent free agent signing of former ALCS MVP Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced a roster change this afternoon. The team signed veteran free agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a contract for the rest of the 2022 season. Bradley Jr. most recently played for the Boston Red Sox, batting .210 with three home runs and 29 RBIs in 91 games played this year.

The move comes after Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer went on the 10-day IL with an elbow injury.

"Per source, #BlueJays are signing Jackie Bradley Jr. @ChrisCotillo & @ZekeTelemaco on this" - Ben Nicholson-Smith

The signing gives the Toronto Blue Jays more outfield depth to cover Springer's absence. While Bradley Jr. may not give the offensive production fans would like, he does play outstanding defense as an outfielder.

Many fans across Twitter reacted to the breaking news. One fan asked if the signing was just another type of Bradley Zimmer in the outfield. Like Zimmer, Bradley Jr. has not had the greatest season at the plate.

Other fans felt that this signing was a prank and did not happen.

Some fans are indifferent on the move as he may be a slight upgrade over Zimmer in the outfield.

Other fans are okay with the move as he is a left-handed bat with proven big league experience. Giving Bradley Jr. the benefit of the doubt, Twitter user Johnny said, "Who knows he just might turn it around and contribute to the team."

Johnny 🍁.🇨🇦 @klatubaradanik2 @bnicholsonsmith @ChrisCotillo . @ZekeTelemaco I’m ok with that. At least he bats left and a better hitter then Zimmer. It doesn’t hurt to add another bat. Who knows he just might turn it around and contribute to the team. @bnicholsonsmith @ChrisCotillo @ZekeTelemaco I’m ok with that. At least he bats left and a better hitter then Zimmer. It doesn’t hurt to add another bat. Who knows he just might turn it around and contribute to the team. 🙏.

The Toronto Blue Jays pitching staff has been one of the main concerns this season, and fans are hoping to address this weakness before the playoffs.

Some fans would rather sign a player that can hit better than Bradley Jr. There really aren't any better options in the free agent market, and Bradley has shown himself to be more than capable offensively over the years.

This may be worth taking the chance. Jackie Bradley Jr. has proven himself an above-average outfielder. While he may have struggled these past couple of seasons, his glove alone is valuable.

This is a good insurance piece to have due to durablility issues with George Springer.

Overall, it's a nice pickup for the Toronto Blue Jays as they get a veteran outfielder who plays a great defensive center field. If he can produce with his bat, it will only be an added bonus.

