"So proud of this guy" - Aaron Nola's wife, Hunter, celebrates Phillies star earning prestigious Robert Clemente Award nomination

Philadelphia Phillies right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola has been nominated for the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award. It's given to MLB players who have shown commendable character, community impact and positive contributions both on and off the field. Nola was also nominated for it in 2020.Nola's wife, Hunter, reshared the post on Instagram story on Tuesday. The Phillies shared the post. The image features Nola in his Phillies uniform with his wife, Hunter, and their one-year-old daughter, Scottie.The caption read:&quot;Aaron Nola, our Roberto Clemente Award nominee, was honored before tonight’s game for all of the work he does in support of @teamrwb and throughout our community! ❤️&quot;Hunter wrote a heartfelt note on the reshared story:&quot;So proud of this guy right here.&quot;Aaron Nola's wife, Hunter, reshared the story..(hunterjaydenola/Instagram)Hunter also shared a photo collage of Nola holding the nominee award with a link: &quot;Vote for Aaron.&quot; Voting can be done until Sept. 28.Aaron Nola's wife, Hunter, reshared the story..(hunterjaydenola/Instagram)Nola told MLB:&quot;My wife and I just love helping out and doing as much as we can outside of baseball. We love it here. We love the city, we love the people. So we just wanted to do something that goes farther than baseball.&quot;Nola was an ambassador for the &quot;Phans Feeding Families&quot; drive, helping to raise $1 million for the campaign and providing avid support to the region's largest hunger relief organization.Aaron Nola’s wife, Hunter, shared a carousel from Phamily Day 2025Hunter shared several snapshots from Phillies Family Day 2025 at Citizens Bank Park. The family of three was spotted in Phillies attire. Nola wore his Phillies uniform while Scottie wore a customized baby outfit designed like a mini Phillies jersey.Hunter complemented them in a white T-shirt paired with a denim short skirt and layered with a Phillies jersey, proudly spotted with &quot;NOLA 27&quot; across the back. Another frame captured a heartwarming moment, with Nola holding his one-year-old daughter as the two admired a large wall display showcasing one of his pitching action shots.&quot;Phamily Day 2025❤️,&quot; Hunter wrote in her IG post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNola returned from the injured list on Aug. 17 due to a rib cage stress reaction. Despite a rough stretch, he's carrying a 6.46 ERA with 88 strikeouts and a 1.43 WHIP in 2025.