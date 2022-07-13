"So Ty France still got snubbed alright" "WHERE THE F**K IS WILL SMITH" - MLB Twitter fans disgruntled with the All-Star replacement list

The MLB has announced three injury replacements for the 2022 All-Star Game. Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez, San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon, and Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper are headed to the Midsummer Classic.

They replace Bryce Harper, Yordan Alvarez, and Josh Hader on the roster. We have three new All-Stars!They replace Bryce Harper, Yordan Alvarez, and Josh Hader on the roster. https://t.co/asDrfY7UVj

Martinez will be joining Red Sox teammates Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers for the ASG. He replaces Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez, who is dealing with a hand issue and has now been placed on the IL.

This will be the fifth All-Star nod of Martinez's career. He earned his maiden call-up in 2015 while playing for the Detroit Tigers. His other three All-Star recognitions have happened in Boston colors (2018, 2019, and 2021).

Carlos Rodon replaces three-time All-Star Josh Hader for this year's Midsummer Classic.

Rodon and Cooper will take the place of Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, respectively. Bryce fractured his thumb last month. While Hader is not dealing with an injury, he will miss the ASG due to family reasons, the extent of which is not yet known.

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper fractured his thumb when hit by a pitch last month.

MLB Twitter fuming over All-Star replacements

The general consensus on MLB Twitter appears to be fairly straightforward. Fans are overwhelmingly unhappy with the replacements.

For starters, fans are questioning the selection of Garrett Cooper over Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley.

Average World Series Champion Max Fried Enjoyer @ChopCityJason NL OPS Leaders:



1.034 - All Star

.985 - All Star

.915 - All Star

.907 - Austin Riley

.901 - All Star

.891 - All Star

.881 - All Star

.881 - All Star



What are we even doing here? Austin Riley belongs in the All Star Game NL OPS Leaders:1.034 - All Star.985 - All Star.915 - All Star.907 - Austin Riley.901 - All Star.891 - All Star.881 - All Star.881 - All StarWhat are we even doing here? Austin Riley belongs in the All Star Game https://t.co/w6ZuEDrN6C

Cooper has an OPS+ of 133 this season, whereas Riley is at 147.

Cooper has hit seven homers this year; Riley has hit 24.

Gir @soupmaned @MLB @CoopaLoop1 @Carlos_Rodon55 @JDMartinez28 @Marlins @SFGiants @RedSox So, because Cooper isn't good enough to play a position on the field enough, he gets to be an All-Star, while Austin Riley, who is a better offensive player and defensive player, sits at home. Makes so much sense... @MLB @CoopaLoop1 @Carlos_Rodon55 @JDMartinez28 @Marlins @SFGiants @RedSox So, because Cooper isn't good enough to play a position on the field enough, he gets to be an All-Star, while Austin Riley, who is a better offensive player and defensive player, sits at home. Makes so much sense...

The Braves star has an OPS of .911, the fourth-highest in the National League this term.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is yet to earn All-Star recognition, despite performing at an elite level since his MLB debut three years ago. Smith has a batting average of .257 this year with 128 wRC+. Only two catchers have outperformed him across the National League and American League.

Some fans are obviously not happy with Smith being snubbed for the second time, having not made the cut via earlier fan voting.

Fans can’t get over the exclusion of Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France either.

Austin Clardie @Clardie @MLB @CoopaLoop1 @Carlos_Rodon55 @JDMartinez28 @Marlins @SFGiants @RedSox Are we serious right now? No Ty France still!? You had a second chance to make up for your mistake & you doubled down. Went with a Red Sox player, the only thing that would have been less surprising would’ve been another Yankees player. Unreal! @MLB @CoopaLoop1 @Carlos_Rodon55 @JDMartinez28 @Marlins @SFGiants @RedSox Are we serious right now? No Ty France still!? You had a second chance to make up for your mistake & you doubled down. Went with a Red Sox player, the only thing that would have been less surprising would’ve been another Yankees player. Unreal!

The 27-year-old has slashed .306/.379/.460 with 15 doubles, 10 homers and 45 RBIs this season.

France ranks first in batting average, on-base percentage (.384) and OPS (.851) among AL players who have played more than 50% of their time at first.

The All-Star Game will commence at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19.

