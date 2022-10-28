The Houston Astros could have signed Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper back in 2018. Reports are circulating that both clubs were close to agreeing to a trade that would have brought Harper to Houston for a ton of prospects. Houston would have sent Abraham Toro, Randy Cesar, Josh James, J.B. Bukauskas, and Kent Emmanuel to the Nationals for Bryce Harper.

Both teams' general managers agreed to the parameters of the deal, but the Nationals owner did not agree to the trade. Harper would then go on to sign a 13-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The specifics of the trade were not revealed until Thursday. Houston fans can't believe that they almost landed Harper for that price. None of the prospects that were proposed in that trade are making an impact like Harper is.

Fans can only dream about how good the team would have been if that trade had gone through. It would have changed the league, that's for sure.

"So that's all it would have taken for Harper?" asked a fan.

"Signs wouldn't have been the only thing the Astros stole in 2018," another fan said jokingly.

Many fans think that a trade for Harper would have been a steal for Houston. They couldn't believe the Nationals were almost willing to part ways with him over five prospects.

It's hard to imagine how much better this Houston Astros team would be if they had Bryce Harper. It could have been a dynasty.

The Houston Astros are just fine without Bryce Harper

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game 4

While landing Harper would have been great, the Houston Astros have shown the world how good they are. They lost their star shortstop Carlos Correa to free agency in the offseason and haven't looked back. Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena has stepped up to fill Correa's shoes and has done an excellent job in doing so.

Pena went 6-17 with two doubles and two home runs in their sweep of the Yankees in the ALCS. He's stepped up in some of the biggest moments for the Astros in the postseason.

Yordan Alvarez has opposing pitchers timid as he blasted two monster home runs against the Mariners in the ALDS. The Yankees stayed mostly away from him in their series, as he only went 3-14. He'll look to make some noise in the World Series for his team.

The Houston Astros look unstoppable and it will be interesting to see if they can keep this up against the red-hot Phillies.

