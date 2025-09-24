Softball star Sierra Romero gets engaged to girlfriend Addison Caldwell after a romantic seaside proposal

After dating each other for about three years, softball star Sierra Romero and her girlfriend, Addison Caldwell, took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged to each other. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Romero shared the big news with fans. Looking at her caption and the images she shared, it seems Caldwell was the one that went down on one knee, a few days prior on Saturday, September 20. Addison Caldwell certainly cut no corners in planning a romantic proposal, as she popped the big question on a picturesque beach. &quot;mrs. &amp; mrs. coming soon 🤍💍 9.20.2025. 1 John 4:7&quot; Sierra Romero captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBorn in Murrieta, California, in 1994, Romero attended the Vista Murieta High School. She displayed a great talent for softball from an early age, and was ranked the number 3 prospect in the country by ESPN when she graduated. After high school, Sierra headed off to the University of Michigan to represent the Wolverines. After enjoying plenty of success at collegiate level, Romero was drafted by the by the USSSA Pride of the National Pro Fastpitch in 2016. At the moment, she plies her trade for the Volts professional softball team, who compete in the recently founded Athletes Unlimited Softball League. It appears a love for softball and baseball runs in Romero's family. Sierra's two sisters, Sydney and Sophia, are both pursuing softball professionally, while her brother, Mikey, was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 MLB Draft. Addison Caldwell celebrated her 28th birthday alongside Sierra Romero on SundayJust a few days before Addison Caldwell proposed ot Sierra Romero, the couple had another big occasion to celebrate. As Caldwell celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday, Sierra Romero took to Instagram to share a series of snaps alongside her. In addition to the snaps, Romero captioned her post with a heartfelt birthday wish.&quot;My birthday girl 💗 I love you&quot; Romero posted View this post on Instagram Instagram Post The couple have not yet announced when they are planning to tie the knot. At the moment, it appears they will take their vows in the offseason after the current season ends.