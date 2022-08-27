"Some team is going to jump on this. Definitely worth the pick up" "Trying to think what playoff team needs 1B help" - MLB fans debate Jesus Aguilar's next team after team announces DFA

Jesus Aguilar may soon find himself on the roster of a World Series contender. The Miami Marlins announced Friday that they were designating Aguilar for assignment. This gives MLB teams until August 31st to sign the slugger so he can be eligible for the postseason roster.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng announced that Jesus Aguilar has been designated for assignment. Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng announced that Jesus Aguilar has been designated for assignment. https://t.co/kO2QijaIL4

The 9-year MLB veteran hasn't done too well at the plate this year. Hitting only .236 for the season, Aguilar has struggled to consistently see the ball. He has only batted below .236 one other time in his career.

Luke @baseballgems @MLBONFOX Some team is going to jump on this. Definitely worth the pick up. @MLBONFOX Some team is going to jump on this. Definitely worth the pick up.

As news of Jesus Aguilar's DFA dropped, many fans quickly took to Twitter to try to figure out where he'll end up next. In his nine years in the league, Aguilar has played for six different teams.

Debuting with the Guardians on May 15, 2014, Aguilar spent three years in Cleveland. Cleveland would go on to DFA Aguilar in 2017, where Milwaukee picked him up. After three years with the Brewers, he was traded to Tampa, where he was designated for assignment in 2019. Miami eventually picked him up in 2019.

1BRWRFN @1BRWRFN 🪅 twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu… FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng announced that Jesus Aguilar has been designated for assignment. Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng announced that Jesus Aguilar has been designated for assignment. https://t.co/kO2QijaIL4 Let's go @Brewers Make it happen! There's a reason the MKE is still in his Twitter handle! Can you even imagine the clubhouse vibe? Let's go @Brewers Make it happen! There's a reason the MKE is still in his Twitter handle! Can you even imagine the clubhouse vibe? 🎶🪅🎉😀🔔 twitter.com/MLBONFOX/statu…

Some fans are asking the Brewers to give Aguilar a call. The Brewers are 65-58 and are currently in the hunt for one of the National League's wild card spots. Milwaukee could be a good fit for Aguilar, as he could split time between first base and designated hitter with Rowdy Tellez.

marisa @2ndAdrenAline FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng announced that Jesus Aguilar has been designated for assignment. Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng announced that Jesus Aguilar has been designated for assignment. https://t.co/kO2QijaIL4 Can someone explain to me why the marlins would do this? Is there a possibility the Mets pick him up? twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu… Can someone explain to me why the marlins would do this? Is there a possibility the Mets pick him up? twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Some fans believe that the New York Mets should take a flier on him. The Mets currently lead the NL East with an 80-46 record. They will most certainly be contenders this year. Aguilar could be a great bench bat for New York.

Some fans think that Jesus should return to where it all started. The Cleveland Guardians are in a tight race for first place in the AL Central. Sitting at 66-57 for the season, they only hold a four-game lead over Minnesota. Aguilar could prove to be a great DH for Cleveland as they try to close out the season.

While Jesus Aguilar has struggled this year, he still brings value to any team

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins - Game One

With 108 home runs in his career, Jesus Aguilar has proven power. Whichever MLB team decides to take a gamble on him will be getting someone who can change the momentum of the game in one swing. These are the types of players World Series champions go on to sign before they make their runs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif