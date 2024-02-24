"Somebody needs to sign him" - MLB fans saddened over a disheartened Joey Votto as veteran slugger remains unsigned in free agency

At the end of the 2023 season, the Cincinnati Reds moved on from veteran slugger Joey Votto. The team declined his $20 million player option, making him a free agent.

However, as Spring Training games start leaguewide on Saturday, Votto still remains a free agent. He feels a little down and posted a depressing video of himself going through a car wash.

This is the first time since 2002 that the veteran has not been at a professional Spring Training facility. It has to be odd not being down in Arizona like he has the last 20 years.

While intended to be a funny video, fans cannot help but feel bad for Joey Votto. They would like to see somebody sign him for the 2024 season. Votto is still capable of being a big-league player, hitting 14 home runs through 65 games last season.

"He's still got juice left. Somebody needs to sign him" one fan posted.

"Love Joey! Sign him... anyone!" another fan posted.

Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals would like to see their team give Votto a contract. Even Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves fans argued their team could use his services.

He is viewed as a national treasure in the league because of the way he handles himself. Fans do not want to see this being the end of his incredible career.

Reds open to Joey Votto returning in a coaching role

Joey Votto (Image via Getty)

Joey Votto is not looking to retire, but his future looks bright when he decides to do so. The Reds are open to him returning in a coaching role after his playing days are over.

Cincinnati's president of baseball operations would love to see Votto return after everything he has done for the club. He sees him in a role such as a mentor, coach, or special assistant.

It makes sense that the club would be open to him returning. He has spent his entire 17-year career with the Reds, becoming a six-time All-Star, NL MVP, Hank Aaron Award recipient, and a Gold Glover.

Veteran players transitioning to a coaching role quickly after retiring is not something new. Just last offseason, the Los Angeles Angels hired Albert Pujols as a special assistant to the club.

Yankees legend C.C. Sabathia also serves in a special assistant role. However, he was named special assistant to Rob Manfred in 2022.

