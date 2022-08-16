"Somehow it keeps getting worse and worse" "This team isn’t just bad right now, they’re downright embarrassing" - New York Yankees fans despondent as slump continues with shutout loss to Tampa Bay Rays

The New York Yankees' slumping continued with another shut-out loss to their division rivals, this time it was the Tampa Bay Rays. After a shutout loss to the Boston Red Sox a night ago, many predicted a bounce-back game from the Yankees. What we saw instead was more of the same, a team with seemingly no ability to generate offense.

Despite having MVP candidate Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees are 2-10 in their last twelve games. This is either an unfortunate slump that has gone on longer than anybody expected, or the team has deeper issues. The Yankees were the presumptive champions of the American League East, but their lead is dwindling.

New York Yankees fans once felt like they had the most dominant team in the MLB, but now they can't even muster pride in their team.

All they had to do to give the fanbase hope was score a single run.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ @Yankees You scored no runs last night and somehow managed to not top that @Yankees You scored no runs last night and somehow managed to not top that

The Tampa Bay Rays deserve credit for this win and dominant defense. However, that does not excuse the slump that arguably goes all the way back to the All-Star break.

John Ferraro @yanks27sox9



The last 8 weeks have been brutal, but somehow it keeps getting worse and worse.



Failed leadership. Cashman and Boone need to be accountable, as do the mistakes like Donaldson, Hicks, IKF, etc. A boatload of DFAs. Helluva job, Cash. 🤬 @Yankees EmbarrassingThe last 8 weeks have been brutal, but somehow it keeps getting worse and worse.Failed leadership. Cashman and Boone need to be accountable, as do the mistakes like Donaldson, Hicks, IKF, etc. A boatload of DFAs. Helluva job, Cash. 🤬 @Yankees Embarrassing The last 8 weeks have been brutal, but somehow it keeps getting worse and worse. Failed leadership. Cashman and Boone need to be accountable, as do the mistakes like Donaldson, Hicks, IKF, etc. A boatload of DFAs. Helluva job, Cash. 🤬

With this year's trade deadline in the past, the Yankees do not have many avenues towards improving their team.

jimmy @ellipticall @Yankees This team has reached an all time low. The game was over as soon as Hicks missed that catch and it shouldn’t feel like that. 1-0 feels like 7-0. Cut Hicks and Donaldson already enough is enough. Keep playing like this during this home stand that lead will be down to 5 or less.Smh @Yankees This team has reached an all time low. The game was over as soon as Hicks missed that catch and it shouldn’t feel like that. 1-0 feels like 7-0. Cut Hicks and Donaldson already enough is enough. Keep playing like this during this home stand that lead will be down to 5 or less.Smh

If the once-vaunted Yankees offense cannot return to form soon, this season could get away from them.

Injuries, notably to Giancarlo Stanton, have played a role in the slump. However, the ability to overcome injuries is the mark of a great team.

For many Yankees fans, baseball is no longer fun. After so many lost games and poor performances, the taste of victory becomes a distant memory. The longer this slump continues, the more fans will look to distance themselves from the team.

While there are some young prospects the New York Yankees could call-up, there is no easy way to fix this team. The only way the team can be healed is from within, which will require strong leadership.

New York Yankees fans are still looking for answers about the quality of their team, but this loss to the Tampa Bay Rays only generated more questions.

New York Yankees slump has no end in sight after loss to Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays Jose Siri sliding into home

The only saving grace behind this slump is the timing. Thanks to the Yankees' early-season success, they are still almost guaranteed to make the postseason.

They have time to snap out of the slump, get hot, and get into the playoffs with momentum. Only time will tell how this season plays out for the Yankees.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif