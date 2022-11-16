Justin Verlander is one of the premier starting pitchers available in the 2023 offseason. The nine-time All-Star offers quality, experience and know-how to any MLB team willing to take a chance. That talent and ability, however, comes at a steep price.

Rumor has it that Justin Verlander is looking for a deal similar to that of New York Mets ace Max Scherzer. With a limited number of big-name pitchers available in the 2023 market, there will be interest from several organizations. The range for a player of Verlander's caliber is projected to be anywhere from $30-$40 million yearly.

MLB fans went online to debate the value of a player who is nearly 40 years old and has a lengthy injury history. There is no doubting Verlander's talent, but is he worth the extraordinary amount of money he is asking for?

Kris @strohsguy @MLBONFOX @brianmctaggart Nice having you on the team, JV! We’ll run with what we have. Someone desperate will give him such a crazy contract, but Astros don’t need to be saddled with it. @MLBONFOX @brianmctaggart Nice having you on the team, JV! We’ll run with what we have. Someone desperate will give him such a crazy contract, but Astros don’t need to be saddled with it.

After a phenomenal season that he just completed, the star pitcher should be able to set his asking price. Justin Verlander led the league with an unbelievable 1.75 ERA during the regular season. He was second in the MLB with 18 wins on the season, behind only Kyle Wright. Verlander averaged over one strikeout per inning and finished with an impressive 0.83 WHIP.

Verlander is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and is the favorite to win another this year. He is a nine-time All-Star, American League MVP, and a Triple Crown winner.

The former Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros ace also has two World Series rings to his name.

The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are all rumored to be interested in signing Verlander. All three of those teams sit in the top tier of the payroll standings. They have proven that they have the funds and desire to dish out big money for elite talent.

Mark Goldstein @XRPMOONZ @MLBONFOX @brianmctaggart The Mets better not even think about dishing out such a deal to Verlander! @MLBONFOX @brianmctaggart The Mets better not even think about dishing out such a deal to Verlander!

Verlander has also had serious problems with his right elbow and missed the majority of the 2020 season and the entire 2021 season with injury. It would be a big gamble to commit a lump sum to an injury-prone player.

Free agent Justin Verlander is in search of a big contract as he enters his 18th MLB season

Justin Verlander walks back the dugout after getting an out against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park.

Age may be another factor for any team that is considering taking a chance on the veteran pitcher. A one-year contract is reasonable, but anything more is a huge risk for an organization.

𝘒𝘺𝘭𝘦☭ @PatMahomesSZN @MLBONFOX @brianmctaggart Thats a lot of money for someone who will be 40 next season I know he was good but still @MLBONFOX @brianmctaggart Thats a lot of money for someone who will be 40 next season I know he was good but still

Verlander passed up on a $25 million extension with the Houston Astros in search of a bigger contract. Astros fans would love to have him back, but not at the price he is asking for.

Neutralpartyp @neutralpartyp @MLBONFOX @brianmctaggart Nope. Pitching in then playoffs was subpar and he’s been hurt nearly every year since being in Houston @MLBONFOX @brianmctaggart Nope. Pitching in then playoffs was subpar and he’s been hurt nearly every year since being in Houston

John Alves @JAG_2323 @MLBONFOX but unless he takes a hometown discount to stay with the Astros, all due respect to him and what he’s done this past season, he’s not getting that from us… no way! @brianmctaggart See ya Verlander! Thanks for what you did for Houston!but unless he takes a hometown discount to stay with the Astros, all due respect to him and what he’s done this past season, he’s not getting that from us… no way! @MLBONFOX @brianmctaggart See ya Verlander! Thanks for what you did for Houston! 💪 but unless he takes a hometown discount to stay with the Astros, all due respect to him and what he’s done this past season, he’s not getting that from us… no way! 👎

Overall, fans are not sold on the idea of paying an aging star big money. Justin Verlander is betting on himself after a standout season. It will be interesting to see if an MLB team is eager to take a gamble on one of baseball's great pitchers.

Poll : 0 votes