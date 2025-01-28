“Someone inform the Dodgers that there’s a roster spots limit” - Fans react as Tim Hill draws interest from teams including Mets, Yankees, others

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added to their World Series champion roster in incredible fashion, outdoing all expectations and cementing themselves as the dominant threat in MLB. They've signed some of the top free agents this year.

They don't appear to be done just yet. Tim Hill, a veteran relief pitcher, is a free agent, and the Dodgers, perhaps unsurprisingly, have interest in him.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His former team, the New York Yankees, also have interest. So do the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks. Hill has a hot market, but fans can't understand why the Dodgers are still so active. Others want to see him join their team.

Comment byu/ttam23 from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

"He bled pinstripes this year, absolute gamer. They need him back," one fan said.

"Just put 'insert name here' and add the dodgers to the list," another added.

"The Dodgers? I know they have an infinite payroll, but like not infinite roster spots," one noted.

Comment byu/ttam23 from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

"Like every free agent ever he's probably going to sign with The Dodgers," another said.

"I hope the Rockies get him. I can't take any more abuse," one added.

The Dodgers just signed Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott, so they have quickly filled their bullpen and a ton of starting pitchers as well.

Do the Dodgers have room for Tim Hill?

After such a big offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers may not be able to add any more pitching. They've added mostly pitchers since the season ended. That began with Blake Snell, and it may now include Tim Hill.

Tim Hill is a Dodgers target (Imagn)

However, they don't likely have a spot for him. Their rotation currently has Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Landon Knack, and Emmett Sheehan. Some of those guys will go to the bullpen.

In the bullpen, the Dodgers already have:

Michael Kopech

Blake Treinen

Tanner Scott

Alex Vesia

Brusdar Graterol

Anthony Banda

Ryan Brasier

Ben Casparius

Assuming four starters move to the bullpen, the Dodgers barely have any room for anyone else to pitch unless they want to keep a smaller position player bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback