  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Someone inform the Dodgers that there’s a roster spots limit” - Fans react as Tim Hill draws interest from teams including Mets, Yankees, others

“Someone inform the Dodgers that there’s a roster spots limit” - Fans react as Tim Hill draws interest from teams including Mets, Yankees, others

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jan 28, 2025 15:04 GMT
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Fans react as Tim Hill draws interest from multiple teams including Mets, Yankees and others (Image Credit: Imagn)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added to their World Series champion roster in incredible fashion, outdoing all expectations and cementing themselves as the dominant threat in MLB. They've signed some of the top free agents this year.

They don't appear to be done just yet. Tim Hill, a veteran relief pitcher, is a free agent, and the Dodgers, perhaps unsurprisingly, have interest in him.

[Ragazzo] Free agent lefty reliever Tim Hill is drawing interest from a number of teams including the Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks byu/ttam23 inbaseball
also-read-trending Trending

His former team, the New York Yankees, also have interest. So do the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks. Hill has a hot market, but fans can't understand why the Dodgers are still so active. Others want to see him join their team.

Comment byu/ttam23 from discussion inbaseball
"He bled pinstripes this year, absolute gamer. They need him back," one fan said.
"Just put 'insert name here' and add the dodgers to the list," another added.
"The Dodgers? I know they have an infinite payroll, but like not infinite roster spots," one noted.
Comment byu/ttam23 from discussion inbaseball
"Like every free agent ever he's probably going to sign with The Dodgers," another said.
"I hope the Rockies get him. I can't take any more abuse," one added.

The Dodgers just signed Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott, so they have quickly filled their bullpen and a ton of starting pitchers as well.

Do the Dodgers have room for Tim Hill?

After such a big offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers may not be able to add any more pitching. They've added mostly pitchers since the season ended. That began with Blake Snell, and it may now include Tim Hill.

Tim Hill is a Dodgers target (Imagn)
Tim Hill is a Dodgers target (Imagn)

However, they don't likely have a spot for him. Their rotation currently has Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Landon Knack, and Emmett Sheehan. Some of those guys will go to the bullpen.

In the bullpen, the Dodgers already have:

  • Michael Kopech
  • Blake Treinen
  • Tanner Scott
  • Alex Vesia
  • Brusdar Graterol
  • Anthony Banda
  • Ryan Brasier
  • Ben Casparius

Assuming four starters move to the bullpen, the Dodgers barely have any room for anyone else to pitch unless they want to keep a smaller position player bench.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी