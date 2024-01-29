"Someone pinch me" "I'm SHO excited" - Dodgers fans jubilant as first photo of Shohei Ohtani in team's training kit emerges

The Shohei Ohtani era of the Los Angeles Dodgers is nearly here. There are only 58 days until Opening Day, which may be too far away for Dodgers fans who have enjoyed one of the most memorable offseasons in MLB history.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers not only signed Shohei Ohtani but also landed Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto and outfield slugger Teoscar Hernandez. The team also acquired Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays. These moves have not only improved the club but made them one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

This offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Ohtani to the richest contract in North American sports history, giving him a ten-year, $700 million deal. Once the contract was made official, it not only broke the internet but sent the Dodgers fanbase into a frenzy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

That excitement has only continued to grow as the club posted a photo of the two-way superstar in the Dodgers' training gear. Simply seeing the two-time MVP in the team's clothing has caused a stir on social media as fans seemingly cannot contain themselves. A number of reactions have simply stated their excitement to see Ohtani on the field at Dodger Stadium.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others have taken their excitement to another level with some still unable to process the magnitude of Ohtani signing with the Dodgers. These fans have told someone to pinch them because they cannot believe the season that they expect to see in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani will have the pressure to bring a championship to Los Angeles

While there is understandable excitement about seeing Shohei Ohtani rocking the Los Angeles Dodgers training gear on, for this honeymoon phase to continue, the team will need to perform. Ohtani, who underwent elbow surgery this offseason, is not expected to pitch at all in 2024, so fans will need to wait before experiencing his true unicorn presence.

Expand Tweet

If the former Los Angeles Angels star struggles out of the gate, fans' excitement might shift to nervousness and frustration. It seems unlikely that a roster that features Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts will struggle, however, after handing Ohtani a $700 million deal, the pressure to succeed is on.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.