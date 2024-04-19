"Someone's ready to start his season too" - Jake Fraley's wife Angelica captures son Jayce displaying impressive batting skills

Jake Fraley and wife Angelica Fraley are a nuclear family of four, consisting of their two kids, a son, Jayce, and a daughter, Avery. While Jake is in his third full season with the Cincinnati Reds, his family has been constant support for the big right fielder, who has struggled so far this season.

Recently, Angelica took to Instagram to post a story showcasing her son Jayce getting into the fever of baseball by displaying impressive batting skills. Take a look at the screenshot of the story here:

"Someone's ready to start his season too"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot from Angelica Fraley's story on Instagram

Jake Fraley's only home run this season came against the Seattle Mariners in a three-game series away from home at T-Mobile Park on April 15. He started his career in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners in 2019.

Jake married his longtime girlfriend, Angelica Caceres, in Miami, Florida, on October 21, 2016. His younger brother Brandon is also a baseball player, and since he is a Viking descendant, the Reds adopted a distinctive home run celebration in 2023, which involved a Viking outfit with appropriate headgear.

The Reds are 9-9 for the season as they head home to take on the LA Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies in a six-game homestand at Great American Ball Park. Cincinnati begins the three-game series against the Angels on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Angelica had recently praised Jake Fraley's outfield catch against the White Sox

The Cincinnati Reds had played a three-game series on the road against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field before they traveled to Seattle to play against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

In Friday's game against the White Sox, Jake Fraley took an astounding catch in the deep to rob Chicago slugger Paul de Jong of an extra base hit. He ended up colliding with the bullpen wall but still made the catch successfully.

His wife, Angelica Fraley, took to Instagram to post a story stating her mixed feelings about the startling catch, as the caption read:

"This makes me proud and just ill at the same time"

Take a look at the story here.

Jake Fraley was showing signs of producing a good season with the Reds during spring training, and the expectation has been high from the OF, but so far, his struggles have been mounting.

Although he is managing to rake in hits consistently and has a healthy batting average of .395, the conversions into home runs and RBIs have been very few.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback