"Someone tell me the snugs last forever" - Alex Bregman's wife Reagan cherishes heartfelt moment with son Knox during fun family day out

Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman made the most of his off day on Thursday, spending quality time with his wife, Reagan Elizabeth, and son, Knox Samuel. Houston lost their most recent series to the SF Giants away from home and next open a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at home in Minute Maid Park on Friday.

While Elizabeth and Bregman had some fun-time shooting hoops at the SkyLab Better Generation facility, Elizabeth shared a heartfelt moment with Knox, who was observed sleeping peacefully snuggled up to her. She shared the image on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Someone tell me the snugs last forever"

Screenshot from Reagan Elizabeth's story on Instagram

Alex Bregman and R. Elizabeth met through common friends soon after she graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in marketing in 2017.

The duo got engaged a little over two years after first meeting each other in January 2020. They got married in December the same year at a close family event in Elizabeth's parent's house due to the COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking about each other in an exclusive interview with The Knot in 2021, the couple said:

"I love Alex's heart and how he'd give the shirt off his back to anyone. He makes everyone feel included and happy — that's admirable and hard to find," said Reagan about Alex

"She's willing to go above and beyond for the people she loves and is loyal. She's hardworking, smart, and she literally does everything for me. She makes life better. Whenever I'm around her, she makes me happy," said Bregman about Elizabeth.

The couple welcomed their son, Knox Samuel, on Aug. 1, 2022, and raise him in Houston, where Bregman has been playing with the Astros since 2016. Knox is fond of playing baseball and looks up to his father for inspiration.

Reagan captured Knox mimicking Alex Bregman's batting stance

Reagan Elizabeth captured her son Knox mimicking his father's batting stance and shared it on her Instagram story last month. Alex Bregman is often observed playing and teaching his son various sports like baseball and golf during his off days.

Alex Bregman has had a slow start to his 2024 campaign with Houston, which will well and truly be his last before he hits free agency during the upcoming offseason.

He has picked up the pace in recent games, as he's batting with an average of .240, with nine home runs, 32 RBIs and .705 OPS.

