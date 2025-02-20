"Something felt hot" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne teases Pirates ace as he shares glimpses from Spring Training

Paul Skenes is back at Spring Training with the Pittsburgh Pirates as he looks to build on winning the 2024 Rookie of the Year Award. It has been a busy offseason for the flamethrower, and he spent plenty of time with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Skenes will have high expectations placed on him as he begins his second Major League Baseball season, but he has lived up to expectations in the past. On February 19, he shared photos from Spring Training on his Instagram, and girlfriend Olivia Dunne provided a witty response.

"Heating up" -@paulskenes captioned

The pictures that were shared by Paul Skenes show the righthander getting some work done on the mound. Olivia Dunne is active and popular on social media and hit her boyfriend with a perfect response.

"Knew something felt hot in here" -@livvydunne captioned

Skenes and Dunne first met when the two were both at Louisiana State University and winning titles for their respective teams. That relationship has blossomed, and both have been seen supporting each other at games and events.

Paul Skenes Shares Memories With Olivia Dunne in Offseason Photo Dump

Paul Skenes has enjoyed his offseason in Louisiana with Olivia Dunne, but it was back to work last week as he reported to Spring Training with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skenes isn't as active as Dunne on social media, but on February 13, he created a photo dump on Instagram, showing all of the fun he had this offseason.

"This past off-season was fun" -captioned Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have been living in the public spotlight for the last few years, but they were also able to enjoy some quiet time together.

Dunne noticed the photo dump from Skenes and provided a caption on the post.

"Impressive dump babe" -Olivia Dunne commented

Olivia Dunne will soon be at PNC Park to watch Paul Skenes on the mound, and the Pirates are hoping it's another dominant year.

