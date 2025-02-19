"I'd love to hear from you" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne sarcastically reacts to fan impersonating Pirates' ace

Since Paul Skenes doesn't post much, his girlfriend and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne's posts became a point of communication for fans to talk about the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher. Something similar happened on Tuesday when Dunne posted a fun-loving video with her pup Roux from the LSU gymnasium.

In the video, Dunne can be seen performing a handstand while Roux goes through between her hands. When she came down, her dog immediately started to lick her to show her love for Dunne.

However, it was the comments section, where an amusing exchange took place between Dunne and a fan impersonating Skenes.

An account with the name "Paul Skenes" simply posted under Dunne's post the following message:

"I am real Paul."

Dunne, who is dating the Pirates' top pitching prospect, responded with the following message.

"Thank you so much for your kind words and support. It truly means a lot to me. If you'd like to chat more privately, feel free to send me a direct friend request. I'd love to hear from you ❤️," she wrote.

A couple of fans replied to "Paul Skenes'" comment, with one fan sending a series of face with tears of joy emojis.

Dunne's Tiktok video's comment section

Paul Skenes shares photo dump from offseason which involves Olivia Dunne in his arms

After being announced the winner of NL Rookie of the Year in the presence of his girlfriend Olivia Dunne, Paul Skenes showed minimal reactions. However, Dunne more than made for it by jumping out in excitement and hugging Skenes.

While Skenes doesn't show off his emotions too often, his latest photo dump was all but that.

Last week, Skenes shared an array of pictures from his offseason activities. However, the photo that received the most attention, was him picking Dunne with his arms, and taking her off a jet which is in the background of the picture. The couple seem full of love.

There were also other pitchers where the pitcher and Dunne can be seen catching up with their Pirates teammates and also some cuddling sessions with their pet Roux.

"This past off-season was fun," Skenes wrote.

Dunne and Skenes have both got themselves busy this month. While the LSU gymnast is in the middle of her last college season, the Pirates pitcher is warming up at the spring training camp.

